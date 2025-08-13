Twelve days ago, the felon fraudster who bankrupted six companies and somehow became President of the United States got some jobs numbers that were so abysmal he decreed YER FIRED the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, by TruthSocial post.

But now Trump’s appointed a new labor statistics guy to boss around the department’s 2,000-ish eggheads, pending confirmation by the Senate. He is Doctor Erwin John “EJ” Antoni the Third, direct from the Heritage Foundation, and Steve Bannon’s show, where he just happened to have been opining with some bullshit charts that Biden’s jobs reports had all been BIAS and some MAGA needed to go in there and fix that data.

And then Fox News reported that in an unaired segment, Antoni had proposed doing away with monthly reporting altogether, and going to quarterly instead.

Nothing says confidence in numbers like hiding them where the sun don’t shine! It doesn’t make sense from a want a healthy economy perspective, but it does from the kill ‘em all and let God sort ‘em out while billionaires colonize Mars perspective.

And now there Antoni is, to make sure nobody brings Trump bad economic news ever again. Oops, new numbers just came out that consumer prices shot up in July the quickest that they have in six months! Bad news, The Groceries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics was once non-partisan, and once the gold standard of economic-numbers reporting. But nothing is non-partisan or gold-standard any more, down to the spray-painted-gold-cherub trim in the President’s Oval Office.

Antoni is everything you’d expect, with a side of dead Bryan Kohberger eyes, a pocket-watch chain inexplicably draped across his entire midsection, M’lady, and is that … Hitler’s battleship?

So.

Is Antoni under-qualified? Oh, beyond. The guy was a teaching assistant just five years ago, while working on his doctorate at Northern Illinois University. If you’ve never heard of it, that’s probably because it’s ranked #269 out of 439, and its economics program is not even in the Top 10 in the state of Illinois.

But he made an important connection there: Stephen Moore, the guy who was standing next to Trump with those nonsense charts. Moore had been Trump’s pick for a seat on the Federal Reserve board in 2019, until it was uncovered that he owed $75k in back taxes and $300k to his ex-wife, and had posted racist and kooky sexist screeds against, like, Black women making too much money and female referees in the NCAA.

PREVIOUSLY!

All of that, and he still had time to mentor Antoni. In 2018 they collabbed on a paper about how social services cause crime, so we should just eliminate them all. And then after a short stint in 2021 as an economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative “think tank” that sued the federal government to overturn climate-change regulations, Antoni joined Moore as a fellow at the “think tank” Committee to Unleash Prosperity, a pro-Voodoo Economics supply-side factory for thoughts like “I thinky think we should not tax the rich and let all the poors die!”

Then in 2022 Antoni got a gig at the Heritage Foundation, where he went from research fellow to chief economist in a mere three years, even though the only academic paper he has ever published was his dissertation. And he has only been in that job since May! But that is how much they appreciated his point of view, like how Social Security is a “Ponzi scheme,” so we might as well get rid of it, and that the US has acktchually been in a recession since 2022. Stephen Moore liked that one so much he cited it in the Project 2025 Mandate for Leadership! You know, the thing Donald Trump knows nothing about and has plucked pretty much his entire roster of pasty creeps out of.

The eggs have always been secretly $8.99, you see, in BIDEN’s secret recession. But he hid that from everybody, along with those fake Epstein Files he planted with sweet innocent Trump in them. It’s just an inconvenient fact!

Antoni has never done any kind of work with statistics. But he can make bogus charts in Microsoft Word! Even CONSERVATIVE economists are horrified.

Look at all of these quotes:

“The articles and tweets I've seen him publish are probably the most error-filled of any think tank economist right now.” “[Antoni’s] work at Heritage has frequently included elementary errors or nonsensical choices that all bias his findings in the same partisan direction.” “I've been on several programs with him at this point and have been impressed by two things: his inability to understand basic economics and the speed with which he's gone MAGA.”

But none of that stopped Fox News and Steve Bannon from giving him facetime on their shows, oh, far from it. And that naturally brought Antoni’s googly eyes into the gaze of the “if you don’t count it, it’ll just go away” CEO of USA.

And hoo boy, he can do some gaslighting! He is outraged that a certain government official has spent MILLIONS putting tacky gold inlays and marble on federal property … and that person is JEROME POWELL.

They are trolling us all, it is all one big joke. BASED! KEK!

But, the government does not collect and publish labor statistics for garden-party gossip. The Fed uses it to set monetary policy. It’s an indicator of the actual health of the economy. Data on how much households are making, where and in what sectors is used by all kinds of real people to make decisions, like where they want to live, what they want to invest in, what is worthwhile to get a degree in, what salaries should be. You know, real people doing real shit with actual money, instead of trading crypto-pepes.

And when the government starts putting out clown numbers that nobody can trust, well, that’s bad, real bad. North Korea bad.

But, here we are. Another lipless-wonder Nazi chud to add to your Trump administration game of Guess Who? Next step, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski will furrow their brows and vote to confirm him anyway, we guess. Next stop, a recession that Trump will pretend we aren’t in!

