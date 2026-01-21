Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
26m

Lang was instantly recognizable at the Capitol carrying his old Lang sign.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
41m

OT

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mcwt7d7qjb2q

Does Trump know a) the Green New Deal isn't law or policy in the US, b) it certainly wouldn't be in any other country and c) other countries control their own energy policies?

Reply
Share
9 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture