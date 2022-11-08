Yeah OK so listen, Meghan McCain has an Election Day manifesto and it is STOP THE RACISM.

No, silly, not the real racism, she means the racism against white women who act obnoxious sometimes and get called out for it. She says they're not gonna take it anymore, and that's why the Democrats are going to lose today.

Her screed is printed in the Daily Mail , because we guess they're not that picky.

The headline, which we will allow that she probably did not write herself, states that "sneering Democrats" call "women voters" things like "Karens" and "roaches." What? You didn't know that sneering Democrats called women voters that? You must not be huffing the same things Meghan McCain is.

Let's see if the words McCain wrote are any better than the headline, just kidding.

Once upon a time, 'soccer moms' were a courted group of swing voters.



Do you remember? Of course, back then, they weren't dismissed as borderline racists or rabid partisans.

Did not realize soccer moms now are dismissed as those things, considering how every election cycle one of the obsessions is what soccer moms in the 'burbs are going to do.

But this is Meghan McCain's fever dream, we must stop interrupting.

Why would they be? They didn't dabble in the fringes of politics. Their voting habits were easy to understand. They wanted what was best for their families.



Or put another way, they weren't pilloried or patronized as 'Karens'.

Soccer moms are not the same thing as Karens. We can talk about whether "Karen" is a nice thing to say, but this has never been about "soccer moms."

But then all of a sudden, women voters went from a respected voting bloc to a group to be despised.

So one of the main themes of this article is all the times Meghan McCain forgets to type "white" or acts like white women are the only women who exist/count.

McCain seems to see the need for a quick disclaimer that acknowledges where the term "Karen" actually came from:

What is a 'Karen', anyway? Generally, it's a derogatory term for a particular type of white woman.



The angry woman who calls the manager in the store over a slight inconvenience. The frantic woman filmed having a public meltdown. And often, their freak-outs are directed at people of color.



No one condones such behavior.

Now if you'll excuse her, Meghan McCain will go back to her original thesis, which is that the most important racism in the world is that which is directed at "Karens," which is a well-known racial slur that means "all white women."

But can you imagine any other racial group in America being given a label in 2022?

Repulsively, white women have become a legitimate target of left-wing ridicule. And we know why.



We didn't vote as we were told.

White people as a whole are complete garbage voters, if we want to talk about it. Wait until you hear about the men, fuckin' A.

McCain, who theoretically is supposed to hate Donald Trump but is also married to the gross guy who runs The Federalist, says (white but she forgot to type "white" again) women voted for Trump because "all issues are women's issues." She reveals, defiantly, that women "care about the economy, education, foreign policy, and the wellbeing of our country."

She declares that "women voted for a different version for America." We assume she meant "vision" and the Daily Mail editors didn't catch it, but we simply note again how often Meghan McCain uses the word "women" only to refer to white women.

That's probably very insulting of us to point out, we are surely the real racists.

Instead of changing course and actually speaking directly to suburban white women, they doubled down on the insults.



Today, if you care about the economy, rising crime and your children's education, as opposed to the January 6th riot, climate change and transgenderism - you are vilified.

Caring about MAGA terrorists overthrowing the government, or about saving the planet, or about protecting (sometimes your own!) trans kids from religious Right predators, those aren't "women's issues," at least not for the (white) women Meghan McCain knows.

About the (white) women she knows, McCain says that "since President Biden took office," they can't buy as much at the gas station or the grocery store as they used to. She has a lot of friends who struggle financially, and this is Joe Biden's fault.

These are the real struggles of ordinary American women. They don't have the luxury to make the priorities off the one per cent, their priorities.

Wait, was there an editor for this at all? Did McCain write this on her phone?

In recent days and weeks, as polling shows a remarkable swing of suburban white women toward the Republican party, we've heard women described as 'roaches' and 'Nazis' for valuing their best judgement over the orders of Democrats and the liberal media.

Sources not cited, which is unsurprising, because McCain is completely lying about the context of the "roach" comment, which came from her former coworker Sunny Hostin at "The View." (Suburban women voting Republican, Hostin said, "was like roaches voting for RAID." Anybody with a brain that doesn't lie a lot knows the important part there isn't "roaches," it's THEY WANT TO KILL YOU.) Also, the "remarkable swing" among suburban white women is hilarious crap.

After a bunch more words, McCain closes with these declarations:

A huge percentage of 'Soccer mom/Karens' will be pulling the lever for the GOP.

Shaming women for all the evils in society, and now for caring about their families, is the most toxic and destructive political strategy in modern history.



We are not soccer moms.



We are not Karens.



We are women - and today, hear us roar.

In summary and in conclusion, DO YOU KNOW WHO MEGHAN MCCAIN'S FATHER WAS?

Also she forgot to type "white" again like three times.

[ Daily Mail ]

