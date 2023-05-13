Last March, Ron DeSantis' spokeswoman Christina Pushaw debuted a counterattack on those claiming that her boss's bill barring teachers in elementary schools from acknowledging the existence of LGBTQ people was a "Don't Say Gay" bill — by claiming that those who opposed her bill were in favor of sexually grooming children for the purpose of molesting them. It took off like wildfire, allowing conservatives to return to their pre-Trump "moral majority" nonsense in full force. After years of crying "free speech!" and angling for "Obama was opposed to same sex marriage, too, back then!" talking points and trying to "that's so yesterday" their image as sexual prudes in order to excuse Trump's bad behavior ... the Christian Right is back (and worse than ever).

They're banning books left and right, losing their shit over women wearing yoga pants , and, of course, freaking the fuck out over drag queens . Last Sunday, all kinds of stars — drag queens and non-drag-queens alike — were hoping to counter some of this absurd hate with the Drag Isn't Dangerous streaming telethon. The line-up was huge and included many folks we love, like Elliot Page, Leslie Jones, Lance Bass, Darienne Lake (I know her!!!!), Shangela, Ginger Minj, Marcia Gay Harden, Joey McIntyre (I was a Jordan Knight girl, but I'll take it), Melissa McCarthy, Peaches, Wilson Cruz, Margaret Cho, Adam Lambert, Charlize Theron and more. Over $500,000 was raised for the Drag Isn't Dangerous Campaign (and you can still donate!)

Naturally, the Right is going absolutely batshit about this, probably because of how fun it looks and the way it demonstrates that they have no control over the actual culture in this nation. Matt Walsh put out a hysterical newsletter this morning, calling the event a "Groom-a-thon" and claiming that participants "admit" they are "coming for" conservative's kids.



A few years ago, back when conservatives first started to warn about the leftist plot to sexualize children by exposing them to drag queens, the most common response from the Left was to deny that any such thing is happening. “Drag for children?” They said indignantly. “Don't be ridiculous. This is a right wing conspiracy theory!” But these things always follow the same script. First they deny the thing, then they admit that the thing is happening but only rarely and it's not anything we need to worry about, and then, very quickly, they announce that actually the thing is happening, it's happening a lot, it's good that it's happening a lot, and it should happen a lot more.

Yeah, it wasn't a few years ago. This has literally only been going on for a year. That's why I started this article the way I did. None of this happened the way he said it did. We all knew about Drag Queen Story Hours and most of us have been going to drag brunches for years now. It's not a new thing and absolutely no one had a problem with any of it until very, very recently. In fact, I will cynically say that they only started this shit up in the first place was because Roe was overturned, xenophobia felt a tad stale and they needed something new to get hysterical and bigoted over to keep their base interested and put the spark back into their relationship. It was either that or saran wrap cocktail dresses.

But I digress!

During her segment, the impossibly beautiful Charlize Theron sent a message to drag queens saying "We love you, queens! We're in your corner, and we've got you and I will fuck anybody up who is trying to fuck with anything with you guys"

"In all seriousness," she continued, "There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids. We all know what I'm talking about right now, and it ain't no drag queen. Because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person."





It's true!

But over on the dark side, Megyn Kelly went and took personal offense to the woman who played her in Bombshell saying mean things about her and other joy-hating bigots and invited Charlize Theron to come and fuck her up. This seems ill-advised. I mean, have you seen her arms?

“Okay, so why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f–k me up? Because I’m 100% against her on this,” Kelly said during Friday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.”



The podcaster said that Theron is someone who “obviously I don’t know, but I feel like I have some weird connection with this person because she played me in a movie.”



Kelly also mentioned Theron’s adopted daughter, Jackson, who transitioned from a male to a female.

She said Theron erred by not coming out against “grooming of young children.”



“Yes, there are fun drag queen shows. I’ve been to them,” said Kelly, noting that “it was all adults.”

“But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing and they’re happening in front of young children,” Kelly said.



“So know what you’re supporting.”



“Understand what we’re actually seeing out there which can include absolutely the grooming of young children,” Kelly added.



“Even [Theron] should be against that, trans kid, or not.”



“What happens is if you introduce sexual behavior, and like sexual references, just sexualization in front of children too young, it gets them used to it,” Kelly said.

Kelly then went on to prove her point by showing a video of a kid at a drag brunch, during a performance in which a queen did a bit where she showed giant fake underwear with a cat on it and danced to a song with the word "pussy" in it — like the kid knows what any of that means. The child was there with her parents, who have every right to decide what they are okay with their child seeing. She was not kidnapped and forced to watch the performance against her will.

Kids are exposed to sexual references and sexual behavior to this mild degree all of the time, though it does not seem as though conservatives are at all bothered when it comes from straight people — which makes it quite clear that their real issue is that children who are "exposed" to drag queens will grow up to be gay or trans (or worse, straight and cis but not an asshole). This, of course, is not how anything works.

You don't see conservatives clamoring to bar parents from taking their kids to see rated R movies, which they are legally allowed to do. You don't see them huffing and puffing about the kids menu at Hooters. You don't see them at all worried about having a president who brags about "grabbing women by the pussy." A drag queen can't dance to a song with the word "pussy" in it, but having a president who says it is fine as long as he's a Republican.



Let's be very clear, here. What does "grooming" mean? Because we all know what it means. It means that someone is trying to mentally prepare a child to be sexually molested. It means that someone is a pedophile and is looking to sexually assault children. Who is it, specifically, that Megyn Kelly thinks is a pedophile? Can she name some drag queen pedophiles? Have there been any cases of anyone ever coming forward and talking about their experiences being "groomed" for molestation by watching a drag queen lip sync to "Hit Me Baby One More Time?"

And doesn't it seem like we hear a whole lot more about priests and pastors molesting children than we do drag queens?

It's not just that she or others think that something is merely "inappropriate for children" — if that were the case, that's what they would say. People talk about things being "inappropriate for children" all the time. But somehow, and only when LGBTQ folks come along, it's "grooming." They know exactly what they are doing with this shit. They are trying to make the case that LGBTQ people are predators and that they are not bigots for hating them. That all they are doing is trying to protect their children. Children who, by the way, are under no obligation whatsoever to attend drag brunch.

This is a fight that Megyn Kelly is going to lose, and not just because of Charlize Theron's aforementioned very-toned arms. They're all going to lose eventually, because it's stupid and hysterical and they're upset about absolutely nothing real. In a few years, they'll be swearing up and down that they don't remember any of this, just like they have with so many other stupid things they've been angry about.

We just have to make sure we keep everyone safe in the meantime.

