Hahaha, looks like Wonkette has been doing a monthly-ish series since the beginning of the year without even knowing it. In this series, it appears we notice Megyn Kelly being a fucking useless and pointless asshole, write a quick blog post about it, and then forget about Megyn Kelly for another month, because STFU, what a useless and pointless asshole.

Look:

Haha, we always use the same picture too. We are hilarious.

January 30, Megyn Kelly being asshole because she's mad that Dr. Jill Biden gets to be called "Dr." even though she cannot even perform brain surgery.

February 14, Megyn Kelly being a vicious racist again, bellyaching about the Black national anthem.

March 7, Megyn Kelly being a pain in the ass because Savannah Guthrie (who still works at the network where Megyn Kelly is no longer welcome to work) went home with COVID.

Today we got a super quick three-fer.

Here is Megyn Kelly deigning to comment on Chrissy Teigen's cool-ass dress at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is just so fucking sad because all it does is draw attention to the fact that Megyn Kelly really doesn't appear to be in a position anymore to be invited to either cool events OR nerd events like the Nerd Prom, even as a joke invite.

In fact, what is an "absolute humiliation," for Megyn Kelly, is that Megyn Kelly is tweeting the words "absolute humiliation" at anyone else .

“This would be absurd anywhere, but treating the WH Correspondents Dinner like it warrants this level of care/attention to impeccable fashion is an absolute humiliation.” — Megyn Kelly (@Megyn Kelly) 1682859834

To give you an idea just how pathetic, want to know who ELSE has opinions on Chrissy Teigen's dress at Nerd Prom?

“The racks at Kohl’s & Macy’s have to be empty after the amount of off the rack dresses I’ve seen so far from last night. But before we dive into the rack gowns…what in the world was Chrissy Teigen wearing? #WHCD23” — George Santos (@George Santos) 1682862221

OK, well maybe Kelly and Santos can have a slumber party and do a make-believe Joan and Melissa Rivers show about it with their stuffed animals or something.

Also this weekend, Kelly was in Miami and found time to pose in this hat, which says "Make Women Female Again."

“Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday.” — Megyn Kelly (@Megyn Kelly) 1682808426

Gonna skip the part where she's tweeting about the "Megyn Kelly Show" like it's a big TV show or something, because LOL.

What's that hat that all the transphobes on Twitter immediately started having paroxysms of transphobic jubilation about? Turns out it came from the website of anti-trans hate freak Posie Parker, real name Kellie-Jay Keen, who Wonkette wrote about back in March when her Australia anti-trans hate rally ended up full of Nazis doing Hitler salutes for some surprising reason.

So there's Megyn Kelly being a literal actual piece of shit again. (Surprise, she's also yelling at Dylan Mulvaney, because she is a very serious person.)

The third one?

Oh, her Twitter has just been a constant fountain of gushing praise for Tucker Carlson, who was America's most prominent white supremacist until he got fired last week.

Big surprise from somebody who is perhaps most notable for that time 10 years ago when she got mad and reassured white kids that Santa and Jesus were white.

Anyway, this has been a nice visit with Megyn Kelly. We will check in with her in a month or so, maybe!

You know, IF she is a racist and/or transphobic and/or pointless asshole.

IF.

