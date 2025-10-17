Megyn Kelly really, really hates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She hates her so much that she announced on her little podcast on Thursday that if AOC were to run for president, she would run, too, to stop her.

“If she runs for president, I might run. […] I’ll find my way into the ticket somehow,” she said. “There’s no way this person can run for president or be president. No.”

“Eff that woman!” she proclaimed.

This came up, because Kelly was very, very upset about Ocasio-Cortez’s comments during a Wednesday CNN town hall AOC did with Bernie Sanders, about how the Republican Party “radicalizes, and targets, and exploits” young men, steering them away from a “healthy masculinity.”

This enraged Kelly, who claimed that, actually, it was the Left who radicalized young men.

“There was indeed one party that radicalized today’s young men, and it was yours, madam. It was yours. It was yours who blamed them for literally everything just because they were born and born male,” Kelly said. “The nerve. Your side demonized them at every turn and laughed when they ever dared to express any actual pain at the circumstances that they were forced into through no fault of their own. You are absolutely disgusting to now try to turn it around and say it is the Republican Party.”

Huh! So Kelly is explicitly admitting that young men in the Republican Party have been “radicalized.” You think she’d say “No, they’re all wonderful people, I don’t know what you’re talking about!” for fear of demonizing them as “radicals,” but apparently not.

Kelly is far from the first person to make this type of argument. It’s such a trope, in fact, that there is a comic strip about it.

The Right loves to claim that publicly discussing issues of misogyny, sexism, sexual assault, sexual harassment just made young men feel really, really bad about themselves, which then forced them to become absolute monsters. As illustrated in the comic above, they’ve claimed the same thing about public discussions of racism.

But I’m going to need to point out that men were saying horrible things to and about women long before #MeToo or any of the national conversations about sexism and misogyny. Not to mention all of the horrible things they were actually doing to women as well. All of the incel stuff, the Red Pill stuff, the murder sprees men were going on because they were mad that women wouldn’t sleep with them? That started years before any of that happened. I know, because I was one of the few people writing about it at the time.

There were websites, messageboards, social media accounts, etc. — some were devoted to just hating us, talking about how we weren’t even people, how we ruined everything with our agency and ability to choose whom we wanted to sleep with, others were written by “pick-up artists” who just hated our guts and publicly bragged about getting away with sexual assault. Those were just the ones who were public about it.

It would have been insane to have any kind of reckoning about this kind of misogyny, about sexual harassment (which Kelly herself experienced), sexual assault, incel murderers, etc., without discussing how our society made men think that any of this was okay to begin with.

I’d like to remind you, at this point, what the big, scary national conversations about all of this were, the conversations that supposedly “radicalized” these poor men. They were about women wanting to be able to walk down the street without being sexually harassed, or go to work without being sexually harassed, for men to obtain consent before having sex with someone, to stop hearing jokes about how it’s funny when we are raped, and for a general understanding of the ways in which shit is a lot harder for us than it is for them. That was it. That was it, and now we all must be punished forever.

Men have always been free to publicly discuss what was wrong with women, as a whole, without fear of backlash or reprisal. We, however are obligated to think of men as individuals. If we see a bunch of men online discussing their belief that women should be put to death for wearing leggings in public (an actual conversation I have seen more than a few times), we are supposed to say, “Oh, those are just some bad apples.” If 81 percent of women have experienced sexual harassment, if one in six women have experienced rape or attempted rape, we are not allowed to think “Maybe something is wrong with our society, maybe we are teaching men the wrong things and should teach them different things instead!” We must chalk it up, once again, to “bad apples,” for fear of hurting the self-esteem of other men. Or we must simply live with it, because bringing it up just might make a man feel bad about himself and force him to become an extreme misogynist.

We did not tell men “You are bad and responsible for all of the evils in the world.” We told them “Hey, here are some things we don’t like!” and we asked them to understand that we live in a society that gives them certain privileges it does not bestow upon us and that a lot of things are therefore easier for them.

We live in a society in which the primary religion, the one that Megyn Kelly’s party keeps trying to force upon all of us, starts out with a story about how a woman ruined everything and continues to tell many other stories of our inherent evil. We live in a society where if Megyn Kelly did run for president, there would be open discussion about how some men (and even some women!) just would not be able to bring themselves to vote for a woman, without any implication that this might mean they are assholes. Not one person on her side would think “Gee, I wonder if a conversation like that might be hurtful to women or to young girls? What if they hear that and become radicalized?!?”

Men did not become radical misogynists because we hurt their feelings by talking about the sexism in our society. White people did not become Nazis because they had to hear about how racism is bad. It was in them all along, and the Right has brought it out by telling them, “No, you are wonderful, it’s the women and the people of color who are bad and must now be punished.” And they do not want to teach them a “healthy masculinity,” because then they might not vote for someone who would accuse a woman who asked him a difficult question of having “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

And if Megyn Kelly had an ounce of self-respect, she wouldn’t either.