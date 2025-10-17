Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
arglebargle's avatar
arglebargle
3h

The entire Republican party is a domestic abuser on steroids. "See what you made me do?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
3h

I miss the days when every fucking moran with a stupid opinion couldn't share it with everyone else on the planet.

The idea that she could impact AOC were she to run is LOFL nutso.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
333 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture