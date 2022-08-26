Former Fox News and NBC "Today Show" host Megyn Kelly got super angry at Dr. Anthony Fauci in an 18-minute rant on her SiriusXM show Wednesday , basically accusing Fauci of being the cause of everything bad that happened during the coronavirus pandemic, because he's just a monster. We remember 2020 a little differently, ourselves.

But yelling at Dr. Fauci is all the rage these days, for some reason we can't fathom. (Yes we can; it's a deflection from Trump's trash palace raid of stolen documents and Democrats' serious policy wins.) Just in the past week or so, three congressional candidates said Fauci should be executed, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened surely metaphorical violence against the 81-year-old public servant. It was only a matter of time before Kelly decided to focus on the very important topic of "doctor retires."

To tease her show and her bold, conventional (for rightwing media) "Good Riddance, Fauci!" monologue, Kelly posted a mini-rant to Twitter, complaining about comments Fauci had made on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday. Host Kaitlan Collins asked Fauci, who plansto retire from government service in December, whether he would cooperate with the many years of investigations that Republicans plan to hold if they win control of the House in the midterm elections. Fauci replied,

Sure, I certainly would consider that. But you've got to remember, I believe oversight is a very important part of government structure. And I welcome it. And it can be productive. But what has happened up until now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight.



So, sure, I'd be happy to cooperate, so long as we make it something that is a dignified oversight, which it should be, and not just bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character. That's not oversight.

Well! That really did not sit well with Kelly, or at least it gave her an opening to How Dare You! at Fauci's suggestion that he would merely "consider" testifying, instead of immediately complying. After all, he's the tyrant who made America comply with all his power-mad "public health" measures (six exclamation points and a numeral one).

“Dr. Fauci says he'll "consider" appearing before Congress next year. @MegynKelly: "You don't get to say whether you go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment..." Watch her FULL monologue on Fauci's lies here: https://t.co/3fC9p5r9t2” — The Megyn Kelly Show (@The Megyn Kelly Show) 1661390232

He sounds like he's been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses. "I will consider it." He’ll consider it. But only if it’s oversight, because, "what I experienced was personal attacks. I would go if it’s true…"



Fuck you, Dr. Fauci. You don’t get to say whether you’ll go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up. Or you get the Steve Bannon treatment!

And hooray, Megyn Kelly went viral and was once again relevant in rightwing media, although she probably shouldn't count on any invitations to Mar-a-Lago soon. I hear they're a little busy with cleaning there anyway.

As theatrics, it was a pretty good appeal to rightwingers' bottomless feelings of persecution, because look at Fauci, thinking that he gets to ignore a subpoena! Never mind he never said he'd defy a subpoena; the real offense is that Fauci is a tyrant and needs to be humbled for his arrogance in thinking he knows science better than Donald Trump and his supporters. Trump's uncle was an MIT professor, did you even know that?

The "Fuck you" bit from the Twitter clip above wasn't actually included in Kelly's SiriusXM show, or at least not in the version that was posted to YouTube. Because we are servicey, we watched the whole 19 minute rant, in which Kelly sneered at Fauci's arrogance and his many many "lies" about the pandemic, right down to the accusation that having kids wear masks in school "muzzled" them.

Here's video, if you can stand Kelly's self-righteous scolding and performative pissiness. We do not recommend subjecting yourself to it, but we'll give you that choice, you masochists.

For all her pretense that she was telling uncomfortable truths, Kelly mostly rehashed claims that have become rightwing dogma: Fauci monstrously killed America by closing down the economy all by himself over a little virus that was hardly worth the bother, and he also destroyed America's children by making them wear masks, and told people to get vaccinated, and it was all a huge fraud, don't you see? We suspect that Kelly will still be fuming about "lockdowns" in 2050 if she lives that long.

Kelly never quite explained how the no-big-deal coronavirus has managed to kill over a million Americans, but that's probably Fauci's fault too. For most of Kelly's rant the coronavirus was barely any worse than the flu, but then Kelly also rehashed Sen. Rand Paul's insinuations that Fauci played some dastardly role in helping China create the virus in a lab in Wuhan, a claim that the Right loves and most scientists consider extremely unlikely. But if the coronavirus was the result of a lab leak, that makes it a very dangerous biological weapon that is all Fauci's fault.

Just don't ask anyone to wear a mask or get vaccinated, you tyrants.

Along the way, Kelly suggested that people were unable to get treatment at emergency rooms during the height of the pandemic because Fauci had shut down the country and people were forced to stay at home — which is a hell of a thing to claim when hospitals were so full of unvaccinated people in extreme distress that they simply couldn't take new patients. We think she's remembering that really wrong!

Ultimately, Kelly blamed Fauci, and Fauci alone, for destroying America's trust in public heath. We seem to remember some other fellow and his entire party doing some of that, but Kelly didn't mention any of that.

We guess that's our problem: We're awfully biased in favor of things that really happened, the end.

[ Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube / CNN transcripts / Mediaite / Image generated by DreamStudio Lite AI ]

