Wonkette

Wonkette

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undercover epicurean's avatar
undercover epicurean
Aug 16, 2023

Guys, be nice. She's an immigrant. Slovenes don't have a word for irony.

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calliecallie
Aug 16, 2023

You'll be safe here. I could not resist this, though.

If we are mark'd to lose, we have time enoughTo do our country loss; and if to win,The fewer hours, the sooner our share of honour.God's will! I pray thee, wish not one day more.

By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,Nor care I who doth feed upon crab legs;It burns me not if men do women’s garments wear, or bathrooms use;Such things dwell not over much in my throughts.But if it be a sin to want a democratic presidency, and Supreme Court,I am the most offending soul alive.

Rather proclaim it, Suffragette City, throughout Wonkette,That she which hath no stomach to this fight,Let her vote early; so her passport can be made,And Cancun in November put into her schedule;We would not deprive her of that opportunityDespite fears that fellow’s voters would hinder us.

This day will be call’d the feast of Clinton.She that early votes this day, and comes safe home,Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam'd,And rouse her at the name of Clinton.She that votes this day, and live to see old age,Will yearly on the vigil feast her neighbours,And say "To-morrow is Madame Clinton’s Day."Then will she strip her blouse and show her voting sticker,And say "This I had on Clinton's day."

Old women forget; yet all shall be forgot,But she'll remember, with advantages,What votes she did that day. Then shall their names,Familiar in her mouth as household words—Barry the King, Biden and Michelle,Kaine and Bernie, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi -- Be in her flowing cup freshly rememb'red.

This story shall the good liberal teach each child;And Clinton’s Day shall ne'er go by,From this day to the ending of the world,But we in it shall be remembered-We few, we happy few, we band of Wonketters;For she to-day that votes and bleeds from her wherever with meShall be my sister; be she ne'er so bitchy,This day shall gentle her condition;And millennials who that day stay a-bedShall think themselves accurs'd they did not vote,And hold themselves cheap whiles any speaksThat voted early and often with us upon Madame Clinton’s day.

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