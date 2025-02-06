Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Should we just “own” Gaza and put up some pretty Dubai? Everybody will be cool with that yeah? I mean, we did all mention he and Jared were saying it out loud, this summer, before the election, with their mouths. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Jeff Tiedrich)

Sure, we all knew Trump wanted it (out loud, mouth, etc., see last graf for a refresher), but John Fetterman’s gone around the fucking bend.

“Outside the Senate chamber in the Capitol, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who is known as one of the most staunchly pro-Israel Democrats in the Senate, called President Trump’s remarks ‘provocative,’ but said that he would support a potential American occupation of the Gaza Strip, adding that Palestinians for years have ‘refused or have been unwilling to deliver a government that provided security and economic development for themselves.’”

My fucking god.

Haaretz brings the hilarious. They’re like “Please Netanyahu stop this, you’re our only hope.” Yeah, they know, they know. (Haaretz)

Trump says he’s selling off half of federal property. I bet he could get a real sweet deal on the Lincoln Memorial. (Newsweek)

Trump’s big “CIA agent master list.” That sounds very handy for a foreign country to have! (Dan Drezner)

I’ve been very impressed with the AP saying things clearly, without a bunch of NYT nonsense: “Trump and Musk’s dismantling of government is shaking the foundations of US democracy.” Yes! That’s CORRECT! And it even quoted Democrats who aren’t James Carville. (AP)

Of course it’s a fucking coup, Jesus Christ, IDIOTS. (Timothy Snyder)

“Multiple intelligence agencies confirmed that the militant Islamist organization and its numerous affiliates intend to carry out a massive, coordinated plan to stand aside and watch America’s increasingly rapid decline, with terrorist operatives across the globe reportedly mobilizing to take it easy, relax, and savor the spectacle as it unfolds.” Melty face emoji. (The Onion)

“NASA personnel were told to ‘drop everything’ to scrub public sites of mentions of DEI, indigenous people, environmental justice, and women in leadership, according to a directive obtained by 404 Media.” (404 Media) And also this crazy bullshit! (404 Media)

14 A’sG say they invite Donald Trump to GO FUCK if he thinks he can make trans health care illegal by fiat. (Rhode Island AG)

So what’s with their hard-on to give us all the Plague? I don’t rightly know, but Amanda Marcotte has some ideas! (Eugenics. It’s eugenics.) (Salon)

I have never heard of this movie, Emilia Perez, apparently the most nominated movie this year, which everyone across the political spectrum is mad about, about a trans narco? Thank el Jesus John Paul Brammer is here to explain, delightfully as usual, what exactly the fuck! (Hola Papi)

Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!

