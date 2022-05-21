Jacky Eubanks is a Trump-endorsed candidate running for a state representative seat in Michigan's 63rd House District and boy is she ever a piece of work.



Recently, Eubanks sat down with Michael Voris of the far right Catholic website (that is not allowed to affiliate itself with the Church) Church Militant and held an incredibly disturbing conversation about birth control, sex and who should be allowed to have it.

The relevant clip is in this tweet, but don't think I didn't go and watch the whole thing, because I absolutely did. Voris starts out by talking about how the Left has become "completely uncorked" about Roe, because we're saying "They're coming after your gay marriage next, they're coming after your birth control and everything else after that!"

To which he says "You know what? Yeah!" — which somewhat diminishes the extent to which one would be considered "uncorked" for suggesting that this is what they want to do.

Trump-endorsed state rep. candidate Jacky Eubanks says that if it came to a vote in the MI legislature, she would vote to make birth control illegal. “Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage…and open to life. Absolutely.”pic.twitter.com/HgD5n3aTHB — Left of Center MI (@Left of Center MI) 1652993275

"We need to make a plain statement of fact, which is the reason why the West is great is because Western civilization's underpinning is Christianity" Eubanks said. "You cannot have a successful society outside of the Christian moral order. And things like abortion and things like gay marriage are outside of the Christian moral order and they lead to chaos and destruction and a culture of death, which is why we're seeing that today. We have abandoned the Christian moral order as a nation and we are reaping that destruction."

So basically what she's saying here is that largely white countries (because we know she's not talking about Western countries in the southern hemisphere, here) are good because everyone is Christian, and the only way to have a successful nation is to force everyone to be Christian, force them to give birth against their will and marry people they do not love. And if we don't do that, the whole country is just going to implode .

But can it get worse? You bet it can! Voris asked her "How do you answer the local press person, who might be your age and just sees you as some loony who wants to take away your birth control?"



"I guess we have to ask ourselves, would that ever come to a vote in the Michigan state legislature? And if it should, I would have to side with it should not be legal," she said, because she is in fact some loony who wants to take away your birth control. "I think that people believe that birth control—it’s better, like you said, oh, because then you won’t get pregnant and you won’t need to have an abortion,” she said. “But I think it gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex, and that’s not true and that’s not correct. Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.”

"And open to life," Voris added, to which she agreed "And open to life, absolutely."

So as far as Eubanks is concerned, the only sex anyone should be allowed to have, legally, is heterosexual married sex for procreative purposes. Well doesn't that sound like a lot of fun!

Funny that the kind of people who agree with her on that and her desire to impose the Christian moral order on the entire nation are also the same people who will call the left "authoritarian" for telling them that they are jerks if they insult or discriminate against people.

And speaking of not knowing what words mean, check out this passage from Eubanks' campaign page:

As a graduate of Hillsdale College, I recognize the supreme blessing it was to receive a classical liberal arts education based on theseminoleworks of Western Civilization. I also recognize the damage done to young Americans indoctrinated by falsified Leftist "history" like the 1619 Project. I will write legislation implementing the 1776 Curriculum into Michigan's K-12 public schools. I will also write legislation banning Critical Race Theory, as well as pen a version of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill which would prevent teachers from discussing radical sex & gender theory with students. I will also pen legislation mandating students in K-12 public schools use the bathroom & locker room of their biological sex and prohibit them from playing on sports teams of the opposite sex based on "gender identification".

I generally do not make fun of people's spelling or grammatical errors, on account of how I am not an insecure jackass (and because I make them myself sometimes), but if someone is going to brag about their fabulous and extremely racist-sounding education, and then talk about what kids should be learning in school ... maybe they should learn the difference between "seminal," a term meaning either "strongly influencing later developments" or "relating to or denoting semen," and "Seminole," a tribe of indigenous people in Florida.



In a statement to Wonkette, Kelly Noland, a Democrat vying for the same seat, said "Ms. Eubanks is an extreme example of the Trumpers running amok. I absolutely do not agree with her above statement, it’s circa 1622 not 2022 and we will not go back. I will push forward looking for real life solutions to our problems. Some people are trying their best to undermine our democracy and I will answer with honor, integrity and truth. As a former labor & delivery nurse I am well-versed in all aspects of Women's health. I feel that no one should force a religious view on anyone (this is what it is, not anything else) a person has bodily autonomy and should always retain it. I am an Army veteran nurse with over 35 years of experience and I will bring common sense and the art of compromise back to Lansing. We need to move forward and quit the high school antics to get our government working for us again. I feel that our constituents will not put Eubanks in office because of her inflammatory rhetoric and will choose the best candidate for this important job."

One thing that seems especially pertinent here, though, is a post on her Telegram page about how people on the Left are incurably bad because we don't want earth to be a hellhole:

I remember listening to the Peterson–Žižek debate in the summer of 2019 and honestly believing maybe you could convince people on the Left through a good faith discussion.



I’m here today to say I no longer think that’s possible. These people don’t use reason to come to their conclusions. They are driven by a religious fervor to create Heaven on Earth sans God. They would die for their faith in the same way that I would die for mine. That is where we’re at as a country.

Is she ... mad that we want people to have nice lives? That we want to take care of the planet? What is the bad thing here?

I mean, she's 25 years old and has clearly lived a very sheltered life. It is entirely possible that she is unaware that it is entirely legal to not be a Christian, and that it is in fact our First Amendment right to not have a religion forced upon us by the state. If she wants to practice Catholicism, that is fine for her! She should go and be well and live her live however she wants to. It is entirely possible for her to practice her religion without requiring everyone else to go along with her as well. No one is saying that she needs to go on birth control or have an abortion or marry a woman or enjoy sex or practice a religion she doesn't believe in (well, except for the fundamentalist Protestants who don't think Catholics are any better than my heathen ass).

All anyone is asking of her and anyone else, is for them to allow others to do what they want to do as well. Apparently that is too much for them.

This article has been updated to include Ms. Noland's statement.

