During his internet television show on the Daily Wire on Monday, Michael Knowles went on a rather unhinged rant in which he blamed the sexual revolution, starting with Griswold v. Connecticut, for the fact that he is very cruelly forced to live in a world with people he happens to not care for.

In the recent past, Knowles went on and on about how he wants to "eradicate transgenderism" and then pitched a fit about how it was unfair for people to say he wanted to genocide trans people when all he actually wanted was for them to stay closeted for his personal comfort. Because sure, that's an entirely normal thing for a person to want.

Now, it is starting to seem as though he may want to eradicate practically everyone.



He began:

The same people who are furious that conservative women are pushing against birth control are also furious that the Supreme Court made it a little bit harder to kill babies through abortion. They're the same people who are pushing euthanasia for the elderly and the poor and the homeless and the mentally ill.

Are these people in the room with him right now? Plotting to euthanize homeless people and being super mad about conservative women not using contraception?

They're the same people who are pushing the sterilization of children through all these eunuch-making procedures that they call transgenderism. It's all the same thing.

Murdering homeless people is the same thing as gender-affirming care?

And I can't help but notice the end is always the same, which is fewer people. Because these guys, the leftists, the sexual revolutionaries, who are pushing all of these social pathologies, they just seem to hate people, or at the very least, they're being used by vessels of entities that hate people. It's always the same end.

This entire rant, to be clear, is about how much Michael Knowles is positively outraged by the fact that he has to share a planet with LGBTQ+ people, anyone who uses contraception, all liberals, anyone who has ever had sex for fun and not procreation, anyone who has had IVF or done artificial insemination or used a surrogate, but he loves the 0.000001 percent of human beings out there who fall in line with his very specific and weird standards for human behavior, and that's really what matters.

And it's a reminder for conservatives. You know, there were a lot of conservatives who would argue, and pro-lifers, they would say, look, we just want to end abortion. We're not gonna touch contraception. We're not going to touch — I don't know, artificial insemination. We're not going to touch IVF. We're not going to touch surrogacy. We're not going to touch this, that, or the other thing. And I understand, tactically, why they say the killing of babies in the womb is — is much more urgent and dire and dangerous than these other issues. But you can't neatly separate all of these issues. It's all of a piece with the sexual revolution. The culture that treats sex very casually and that suggests that we have a right to sex absent the consequence of pregnancy, is going to be a culture that's more likely to engage in abortion. The culture that embraces radical individualism and selfishness and libertinism in one area of sexual matters is going to embrace it in another, and that's going to result in abortion.

Yeah, because who wants to live in a world where you can just have sex without being "punished" with pregnancy, or even a world in which pregnancy is considered a punishment or a "consequence," rather than something people actually want and do on purpose? Except pretty much everyone other than Michael Knowles and, we can assume, Michael Knowles's wife, with whom we assume he has had sex exactly twice, once for each child they have together. To be fair, if we were stuck banging Michael Knowles, we also might avoid sex at all costs. Or, really, any other activity requiring us to be in the same room as him.

Knowles then explained that Americans are really starting to hate gay people, because of how they are "discovering" that same sex marriage has led to "transing the kids."

And it's not just transgenderism, it's the redefinition of marriage. And it's not just the redefinition of marriage, it's the way that we view sex. Why did Gallup show a seven point drop in support for same-sex relations of any kind? Because people are beginning to pull on the thread of transing the kids and realizing that because ideas have consequences, bad consequences come from bad ideas. And so, they're going all the way back — and forget redefining marriage or whatever. You go all the way back to the beginning of the sexual revolution. And you go all the way back to contraception.

Yeah, either that or people who always had shitty opinions about gay people now feel more comfortable openly sharing their terrible views.

But what, precisely, is to blame for gay people existing and trans people existing? Why, it's contraception. Because condoms, Knowles explains, are "gay."

There were two cases, Eisenstadt and Griswold. First was Griswold in 1965. Then Eisenstadt comes around in 1972, the year before Roe v Wade. And Griswold finds a right to condoms within a marriage. Where is that in the Constitution? I have no idea. But some libs on the court discovered that magically in 1965. But they said, but — there is no right to condoms outside of marriage. Then seven years later, the court discovers, oh, actually, there was more invisible ink in the Constitution. And actually, there is a right to condoms outside of marriage. Okay. Maybe you like condoms. Maybe you don't like condoms. I don't know where you're gonna find that in the Constitution. I think a lot of people are beginning to notice that the contraceptive mentality is the beginning of the Pride mentality. Because the contraceptive mentality divorces sex from the consequences of sex. It introduces a sterile sexual ethic, which is exactly what gave us the Pride movement. There's no distinction here. If you can't read between the lines, the conclusion that one draws is that condoms are kind of gay. To put it as bluntly as possible. Okay?

Actually, what the Supreme Court found is that people have a constitutional right to privacy in their own bedrooms, so long as they are not killing anyone in them.

And it's not a coincidence that female conservative influencers, noticed by NBC News, are beginning to pick up on that. Bad ideas can have a very long run, but eventually — and this is the conservative consolation, reality reasserts itself in the end. And people are beginning to realize, okay, if I don't like this insane, anarchistic view of sex that is totally self-centered and divorced from any ends whatsoever, well, then maybe I gotta rewind it and ask what is the point of sex? Which is why it's not gonna be the patriarchy that's coming for your consequence-free birth control. It's not going to be the men. The men, frankly, are huge supporters of — of birth control and contraception because it allows them to have consequence-free sex. It's gonna be those conservative women. That's who's coming for it. NBC News is right to be worried.

Oh yeah, because it's normal and very realistic to think "I should be able to personally control how other people have sex and think about sex, because I think that if I do, I will get to live in a world where everyone is punished to my liking and where there are no LGBTQ+ people and everyone agrees with me and I won't feel so lonely and powerless all the time."

Anyway, thanks for the heads-up of the thing we have been saying this whole time.

