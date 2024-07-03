Michigan Homeowners Can Tell HOAs To STFU, GTFO. At Least When It Comes To Rooftop Solar
This is a trend, even!
We were looking for some Energy Transition Nice Time to tide you over into the holiday, but the closest thing we could find at first was this New York Times article (sorry, we’re out of gift links) about how Elon Musk’s politics and his enshittification of Twitter seem to be hurting sales of Tesla cars (that and the fact that the company hasn’t had a new design in years). But then we found this Canary Media story about a new Michigan law that prohibits homeowners associations (HOAs) from banning clean energy tech including rooftop solar, heat pumps, EV chargers, and even good old-fashioned clotheslines, the original zero-carbon laundry technology.
The choice was clear: If there’s anything decent people like our readers might hate more than Elon Musk, it’s the petty bastards who often run HOAs like the USS Caine.
The story says that HOA restrictions may have prevented as many as 1.4 million Michiganders from installing home solar, but if you click the link you find that’s actually the total number of residents in the state’s HOA-governed neighborhoods in 2022, so no, not really a survey of people who wanted to install solar but were blocked. C’mon, Canary Media, journalism better. You might just as well say that as many as 1.4 million Michigan residents were prevented from having crapped-out 1978 Ford Granadas up on blocks in their front lawns, which also would have been difficult since fewer than 250,000 of the things were built in that model year, including both coupes and sedans.
Still what with home solar installations being of considerably more utility than even a drivable ‘78 Granada, a bill passed in May and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week made Michigan the 29th state (plus the District of Columbia) to get HOAs out of the way of one of the more important clean-energy solutions out there.
The article notes that Michigan currently ranks 26th in the US for solar capacity, and much of that is in utility scale solar farms. But the new legislation may give Michigan’s home-solar business a much-needed kick in the family joules:
HOA policies have significantly limited solar business in Michigan, said John Jevahirian, vice president of operations at solar installer Michigan Solar Solutions. His team is already preparing to call up customers who weren’t able to get rooftop solar when they wanted it — some of whom made it all the way to signing a contract, only to find out at the last minute that their HOA wouldn’t allow it, he said. […]
Jevahirian said he expects the state’s rooftop solar market “will see a swing, a legitimate change in adoption from this.”
Home solar keeps getting more and more affordable, thanks in part to the huge drop in price of the technology itself in the past decade, and also because the Inflation Reduction Act offers generous tax credits of up to 30 percent to homeowners who install rooftop solar — as well as other clean energy tech like storage batteries, EV chargers, heat pumps, induction stoves, and even the home electric panel upgrades that may be needed for all of it. (Unlike the point-of-purchase credits for EVs, though, you can only take advantage of the home energy credits to offset your federal income tax bill, shoot. Congress could fix that!)
The article notes that HOAs can be endlessly creative when it comes to making rooftop solar too much of a hassle to bother with, another problem the law will largely eliminate:
Jevahirian has come across a range of ways HOAs make it more difficult for customers to get solar, including requiring that wires are hidden, metal parts of the installation are painted, and solar panels are arrayed in a perfect square. Those extra steps add expenses, which can be enough to make solar unaffordable for customers.
OK, we can see the point of not allowing loose wires all over the place, or prohibiting solar panels on your dead Granada, but that’s about it.
The new Michigan law means that homeowners in HOAs won’t even have to ask permission to get rooftop solar. HOAs will have to
adopt a solar energy policy explicitly stating any standards — but those standards can’t reduce the electricity production of the system by more than 10 percent or raise the total cost of an installation by more than $1,000.
Wow, sounds like the whole darn state is going wild with solar-powered hippie communes! Just one more example of why Democratic trifectas make states better places to live.
Democrats Turned Michigan Into Woke Socialist Hellhole On First Day Of Legislature, It Was Awesome
Hoooray! Next please do lawn and landscaping expectations, because there's really no good fucking reason we should be expecting every home owner in America to soak their lawns in (probably) carcinogens and PFAS and whatever other hormone disruptors go in herbicides and pesticides all for the sake of monocultured lawns that we don't even get to ENJOY.
HOAs are like people. There are good ones and bad ones.
We have an HOA where we live now. They take care of our private lake and the 11 community-owned parks around the lake, plus the boat launch. The only thing a few people weren’t happy about was the prohibition on AirBNB and VRBO rentals. We’re happy with that rule, because we have heard horror stories from people who live where they are allowed.
We had an HOA when we lived in California. We never heard about any problems with the HOA from anyone we knew who lived there. They took care of the common areas, that’s pretty much it.
When we lived in Florida we had an HOA. My wife was on the board for a year. They took care of our roads (the HOA owned them) and the large gazebo at our private beach. We never knew anyone who ever had a problem with them.
There’s an HOA where we own a lakeside lot where we’re going to build our retirement home. Unlike all our previous experiences, we have heard about neighbors who have had disputes with the HOA. In one case they sued the HOA (and won). So we may get a taste of the dark side of HOAs when we build our house there in a few years.
In summary and conclusion, we have never had to deal with neighbors who had a bunch of junk and old broken down cars in their yards and our neighborhoods look decent, we haven’t had any usurious dues ($175 a year where we live now), and HOAs aren’t always evil.
On the other hand, if we ever encountered an HOA like these, it would certainly scare the shit out of us:
https://youtu.be/qrizmAo17Os