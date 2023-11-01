The twin MAGA duo William and Michael Null were acquitted in mid-September on charges related to the failed plot to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An Antrim County jury found the brothers not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act and a weapon charge, and Judge Charles Hamlyn said that the (alleged) “gentlemen are free to leave.” That seems like reward enough, but state Rep. Rachelle Smit, a Republican from Shelbyville, had other, more perverse, ideas.

Smit bestowed a legislative tribute on William and Michael Null last Friday, presumably for distinguished service in beating the rap. The twins were specifically praised in the tributes for their “courage” and “keeping alive our cherished liberties.”

The plaque claims, without evidence, that Whitmer persecuted the Null brothers for "political theater and political gain.” It declares in bold letters: “The People of Michigan owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Null.”

The tribute ceremony was held on the steps of the Allegan County courthouse. “We’re here to recognize Bill and Mike Null for their unfortunate involvement in this scandal if you will, and that’s what I’m going to call it,” Smit said, apparently putting “scandal” in mocking air quotes. “If you would just accept these tributes on behalf of the state of Michigan and our office as your representative in the 43rd District.”

Smit might represent a far-right district, but she doesn’t represent the entire state of Michigan, where Whitmer overwhelmingly won re-election. Sensible people might find Smit’s absurd “tribute” sick and wrong.

Whitmer’s spokesperson, Stacey LaRouche, called out Smit’s “disturbing and extreme behavior.”

“Today, Republican leadership awarded a tribute praising individuals that were charged with plotting to kidnap and kill the governor. This goes beyond the pale," LaRouche said. “These types of actions normalize and incite violence against our political figures, and only serve to shake our faith in our values and our institutions.”

This was not a case of mistaken identity or prosecutorial misconduct. The Nulls and Eric Molitor, who was also found not guilty, admitted that they’d participated in military-style gun drills and stalked Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan. They were having a tantrum over the governor’s reasonable precautions to keep everyone from dying during the early days of the pandemic. The key ringleaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court last year.

William Null claimed he and his brother abandoned the larger plot when people started talking about getting explosives. Michael Null didn’t testify at all. Molitor said Fox was too “dumb” to pull off an effective kidnapping. That’s probably true, but intelligence is not a prerequisite for criminal intent.

The twins and Molitor were the last of 14 men to face charges related to the kidnapping plot in state or federal court. Nine were convicted and five have been cleared. The Nulls and Molitors might have avoided prison but that doesn’t make them admirable men.

Smit was first elected in 2022. Predictably, she’s denounced the terrorism and “politics of hate” from Hamas while promoting both with a wink here at home. It should go without saying that kidnapping the democratically elected governor is not an appropriate response when you oppose her policies. And the Null twins’ involvement with a militia is hardly peaceful protest, even if they did back away when the already volatile situation escalated further.

LaRouche is correct that “this tribute will further encourage and embolden radical extremists trying to sow discord and harm public officials or law enforcement.” I dare say that’s probably the whole point.

