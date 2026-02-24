Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
43m

I'll just drop off this word from God...

God

‪@thegodpodcast.com

Mike Huckabee is going to Hell when he dies. Tell him it was God said so. I want him to know it was me.

https://bsky.app/profile/thegodpodcast.com/post/3mfhthpqy6s2x

Reply
Share
4 replies
satch's avatar
satch
24m

"The US Embassy in Jerusalem also put out a statement saying Huckabee’s words were being taken out of context,..."

So: "out of context" means "out of his ass"?

Reply
Share
2 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture