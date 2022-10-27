Utah Republican incumbent Senator Mike Lee is looking surprisingly dumb big loser in his race against independent candidate Evan McMullin, to the point that we would not be entirely shocked by an upset. Between Lee going on the Tucker show and literally groveling and begging for Mitt Romney's endorsement and that little stunt a few days back when he wrote an op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, endorsing himself in the third person , let's just say we've been waiting for him to poop his pants in public a third time.

These things usually come in threes, after all.

Now, he has bravely rejected the opportunity to debate McMullin in the Republican snowflake safe space zone of Fox News, specifically with host Bret Baier. This should be a slam dunk for him! Bret Baier should be able to ask Lee a question Republicans might like — something like "WILL YOU PROMISE AS SENATOR TO BAN HUNTER BIDEN FROM PERFORMING A DRAG SHOW ABOUT CRITICAL RACE THEORY INSIDE A LITTERBOX AT AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL?" — and Lee should be able to spend a solid minute spouting seditionist fascist Christian gibberish about fuckall, and he should be declared the winner.

Why Mike Lee scared to have a Fox News free love party with Bret Baier?

Better question: Why Mike Lee scared to debate Evan McMullin again? Because it went so badly the first time?

Better question: BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK!

Sorry, that was not a question, that was an interrupting chicken.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Baier got in touch with both campaigns and wanted to do a debate on his show November 1. McMullin said definitely for sure, I'll fuck up that clownhead again. Lee said no.

Lee's campaign said Baier offered either a debate or a one-on-one interview. The email they sent McMullin's campaign does not mention a one-on-one interview, just a "debate or town hall." Who knows?

McMullin responded to his opponent's refusal to debate:

“It’s a shame that Senator Lee can’t find the time to debate me on Fox News. Utahns deserve a full airing of the issues in this race, but Utahns won’t get that chance because Senator Lee won’t show up to defend his record,” McMullin said.



“I hope Senator Lee reconsiders his refusal to debate,” McMullin added.

Wonkette translation: LOL loser chickenshit loser dumb loser.

It would be really cool if Utah fixed this Mike Lee problem for all of America on November 8.

