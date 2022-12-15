Mike Lindell is takin' this pillow fight with Ronna McDaniel to 11, OK? You betcha! Gonna take a fresh hot dish right to her house, dontcha know? But not in a nice way! Ope! Ronna McDaniel, what happened? You met one of Mike Lindell's pillows, that's what happened! Uff da! Ope!

Sorry, just practicing our "Minnesota" on Duolingo.

Anyway, in the wake of the 2022 midterms, which were disastrous for Republicans, Mike Lindell is taking his insurgent campaign to be head of the Republican National Committee to the next level, and he is screaming DEBATEEEE MEEEEEEE! like a common Ben Shapiro right at Ronna Romney McDaniel's face. As far as we know, McDaniel has not responded to DEBATEEEE MEEEEEEE!

Mike Lindell Will Go 'Pillow-a-Pillow' With Ronna Romney McDaniel For RNC Crown

As with so many occasions when the MyPillow Guy attempts to communicate with the outside world, he made the challenge on Steve Bannon's show "Don't I Look Like The Big Bad Wolf In Drag As Your Drunk Grandma?"

El hombre de las almohadas explained to Bannon that he hasn't talked to McDaniel in a couple years, because she really hurt him.

"It's probably been a couple of years because I believe she went against me when I was trying to get all the attorney generals [sic] to stand up and fix [the 2020 presidential election] at the Supreme Court level. And she went out there right away and said, 'Biden won, fair and square! Biden won!'"

She said that right there in mixed company where pillow guys could hear, how rude. He was very upset.

"And I was very upset," he continued.

He'll never forget the feeling.

"We had this little clash."



Lindell added: "Now, I would love to debate her! How about we get a debate going with her? I would love it on your show. That'd be awesome."

How about it! How about it! How about it! How about it! How about it! Said the man, soberly.

"You would challenge her to a debate?" Bannon asked.



"100%," Lindell replied. "Let's do it this week. Let's do it anytime, Ronna. Anytime! I want to do it. That would be awesome. The country needs some answers!"

And the country would get those answers out of a debate between Ronna Romney McDaniel and the MyPillow Guy. Naturally.

If you're thinking Ronna McDaniel would never slum it by going on Steve Bannon's shitty vanity podcast, you're gonna need to disabuse yourself of that notion real quick. Even after he was sentenced to prison, she went on his podcast. Right up to the midterms, they were coordinating their Let's Intimidate The Polls election "winning" strategy on his podcast.

We like it when people who are just total rancid shit fight with each other.

As Wonkette has recently discussed, Mike Lindell is not kidding when he says Ronna McDaniel upsets him, and not just because she's a generally upsetting person. He really does appear to harbor delusions that if only McDaniel hadn't stood in his way, he would have been able to show the Supreme Court his delicious and precious packet capturesthat would force them to "take down" the 2020 election, like it was an 86-ed meat-and-vegetable special written on a white board in a diner outside of Duluth.

He said last month he's been told by "one of the big donors" that "everybody" wants him to lead the RNC, including the ones who "don't know it yet." As we've noted, this would mathematically fly in the face of the fact that over half of the voting members of the RNC have already endorsed McDaniel for re-election. But hey, Politico reported yesterday that though McDaniel still seems to have it in the bag, some people think some of her support might be shakier than it seems. Maybe Mike Lindell has some packet captures that prove it.

So yes, it would appear the next proper step in this process, the step the Republican Party deserves , would be for the MyPillow Guy to DEBATE MEEEEEEE Ronna Romney McDaniel, live and in person on Steve Bannon's podcast.

It is a very serious political party, after all.

