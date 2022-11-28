Get excited, you guys! Uncle Crazypants is headed to the Republican National Committee to FUCK SHIT UP!

Today Mike Lindell, who stuffs his pillows the American way, and not with Chinese ballots controlled by Bluetooth thermostats and Italian space lasers, is running to be the new chair of the RNC. Look out, Ronna Romney McDaniel, the Pillow Man cometh!

"I am 100 percent running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel," he told convicted felon Steve Bannon this morning. "One hundred percent, I'm all in, Steve."

"One of the things that one of the big donors said to me, he said, Mike, everybody wants you to be head of the RNC, some of them just don't know it yet," Lindell went on.

And if you squint at it just right, it kinda makes sense. Over 100 of the 168 voting members of the RNC have already endorsed McDaniel in a letter reported by Fox News .

"These are perilous times and the Biden presidency, abetted by the extremist consensus among Democrat Party elites and elected officials, has been, is, and will continue to be a disaster for our nation. We believe we must elect a Republican President and more Republican Senators and House members in 2024 to restore, preserve, and protect the United States of America," they wrote in response to a proposed challenge by Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Perhaps seeking to capitalize on his own strong performance in the New York gubernatorial race against incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as the party's lackluster performance nationwide, Zeldin started making noise about using his newfound freedom from gainful employment to take Ronna's job.

But the RNC peeps told him to go piss in his own sandbox, writing in a letter ostensibly addressed to McDaniel that "We are confident you have the skills, integrity, and experience to meet the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities of our time."

So, yes, it does appear that, if "everybody" at the RNC wants Mike Lindell to be the body's leader, most of them "just don't know it yet."

"This is God's will," he told Bannon this morning, adding later that, with him steering the national party, "It's going to change real fast. We're going to get our country right, really quick."

"I'm going to have a very good plan to fix this," he promised without elaborating to Emerald Robinson, the former Newsmax reporter who embraced the self-employed lifestyle after repeatedly tweeting that Bill Gates had put a substance called Luciferase in Covid vaccines to track unsuspecting Americans.

Lindell has long had beef with McDaniel, whom he accused last November of torpedoing his lawsuit to get the Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election and return Trump to the White House.

“How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court. Shame on you, RNC! You are worse than Fox now!” he shouted last year, blaming the RNC head for his failure to get any state attorneys general to sign on to his putative complaint to the high court. “You can’t tell me why Ronna McDaniel, the head of the RNC, made a statement saying Biden won three days before this Supreme Court complaint was supposed to go to the Supreme Court.”

And if it be God's will that Mike Lindell bring his particular brand of loony to the RNC, who are we to object? Let Mike Lindell and Jesus and all the voices in his head run the party. God bless!

