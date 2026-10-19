Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
4h

>>Crawford, the CBS News’s legal analyst recently known for her softball interview with Samuel Alito, issued an apology for her brief “mask off” moment on Sunday afternoon.<<

Oh FUCK THAT. This wasn't a "mask off" moment. It was a full-on "I'm a total MAGA shill who has lost any shred of journalistic credibility I might have ever had."

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
4h

Genuinely the El Sayed exchange proves he’s got Obama levels of political skill. I genuinely question the sanity of anyone who thinks Haley Stevens would be doing a better job. Just the absolute mastery he defenestrated that doughy cliche rom com movie villan with a smile on his face. He dug in deep to expose not only the bad faith racism behind the implication that he would be pro-terrorism, but that Tommy is actually pro sharia law himself just Christian variety.

Which is why the CBS tweet is insane. Yes he denounced the Muslim brotherhood you nonce. You should watch the rest of the exchange to wonder why he was even asked this question in the first place.

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