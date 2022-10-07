In 1974, Joseph Kallinger (also known as The Shoemaker, on account of the fact that he was a shoemaker) and his 12-year-old son Michael drowned his other son, Joseph Jr., tortured and killed his 10-year-old neighbor, and then took a little road trip around Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey, stopping at the homes of four families under the guise of being door-to-door salesmen, only to rob, sexually assault and torture them.

He would later say that the reason he did all of this was because both God and the Devil had been speaking with him and had told him he needed to do these things in order to kick off the Apocalypse.

Now, Kallinger was a deeply disturbed man who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was severely abused as a child growing up. There are very few people who would say that he was in his right mind or making reasonable decisions in any capacity.

But there is one! Maybe. On a recent episode of his YouTube show, Christian preacher Mike Winger told his audience that if God wants a person to kill someone, then they should go and do.

youtu.be

"I’m gonna say something here: If God really told them to do it, then they were right," Winger said on the show. "If God Himself actually tells you, and He’s like, 'Hey, I am the ultimate governor of all of life, and I have judicially said that person is going to die, and I’m telling you to do it,' yeah."



Granted, Winger did say that he didn't think it was right if the person is delusional, but it seems unlikely that a delusional person would know they were delusional and that they should therefore not listen to what the voice inside their head is telling them to do. He also said he thought this was unlikely to happen. But still, he did say that if God tells you to kill someone, you should probably go and kill that person. Great judgment call!

Of course, some of us might think that a "God" who went around telling people to kill other people, even just as a silly prank to prove their devotion to him, is perhaps not someone that anyone should worship. If I did believe in God and God floated down here on a cloud or in the form of a bird (I've heard that's a thing) and was like "Hey! How about you go murder these people?" I would think he was a pretty bad guy and therefore decide not to murder anyone at all. But hey, maybe that's just me, a person who would not generally choose to worship anyone who told me to kill another person whether they were an immortal deity who created the universe or not, and who if He wanted someone dead, should probably just use lightning or something very heavy falling from above.

[ OnlySky ]

