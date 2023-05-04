Did Ukraine try to drone Putin but he got better? Well, nobody knows, but if he were to be extralegally assassinated after invading a sovereign nation and killing its children, well, you wouldn't see us crying for him. (AP)

If throwing drinks at Matt Gaetz is outlawed, only outlaws will throw drinks at Matt Gaetz!

“We cannot allow an environment where you can throw things at elected officials because you don’t like them,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement. “No matter your political affiliation, this is not the way to conduct yourself and will not be tolerated in Walton County.”

On the other hand ... what if we could? — AP

A reminder that they have been pulling this disgusting election-stealing coup bullshit for 22 years now, and probably before that but I'm only 50. Sandra Day O'Connor, keep on rotting. — CNN

And back even further to the '90s and the "populists" who shot down a civil rights bill under the first Bush, for the "working man." Hi David Duke, hiiiiii. (John Ganz substack)

Heather Cox Richardson nerdsplains the 14th Amendment, and why the Biden administration is just wondering if it bars the stupid debt limit showdown entirely. Obviously, the 14th Amendment is whatever John Roberts says it is, but there's your history for you. — Heather Cox Richardson substack

Josh Marshall has three other options, including some weird thing Paul Krugman made up (?), which he thinks is most likely and I think is ???? (TalkingPointsMemo gift link)

This is an interesting thinker on who gets Money. It's not the Makers — obviously I'm using my own definition of makers, not Mitt Romney's — and there's no social safety net, but at least (some members of) the Millennials and Gen Z are about to start inheriting $68 trillion with a T. (Defector)

Speaking Money and Makers and trillions of dollars, Elon Musk being dick again, just hitting NPR in the middle of the night for no reason (not the right reason, which is Nice Polite Republicans suck). — NPR

This law professor is writing a book about the pardon process. As you are about to see, I cannot imagine buying it.

If any of these produces an indictment, the question will inevitably arise: Should President Joe Biden pardon Trump? Given the precedent set by President Gerald Ford’s pardon of a disgraced former president, Richard Nixon, there will be considerable pressure on Biden to do so. (And given the nearly ubiquitous attacks on Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment decision,it’s fair to assume that such pardon pressure would come from both the right and the left.)

Emphasis added. And that's when I clicked "close tab." — Politico

Shit's getting weird. A kid was stabbed outside LA High, where my son went, this week (LA Times), and a kid was killed outside Westlake High, where I went, two weeks ago (Ventura County Star) . Just violence and violence and violence and violence. Things fall apart.

Pittsburgh wants a progressive prosecutor, a public defender. The suburbs are anyone's guess. — Bolts Mag

Oklahoma AG, a Republican obviously, still trying to keep Richard Glossip from being executed May 18 due to his blatant innocence. It's not working so far. (Law Dork)

Rightwing cancel-culture madness, a non-comprehensive list! — The Bulwark

Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon talked to Civil Eats about the Farm Bill. I love Earl Blumenauer. I love Civil Eats!

I love these obviously creepy obviously murder dolls very very much. — Gift link Washington Post

Goddammit, I signed up for a travel deals newsletter. Milan, Tuscany, and Rome, from $899. No, this isn't an ad. It's just now I have 47 open travel deal tabs. Also the Internet says that is a BAD INTERNET TRAVEL AGENCY, DO NOT CLAP, DO NOT CONGRATULATE. (But you can still look at the pictures and decide to do your own itinerary without them.) (Travel Zoo)Goddammit, Great Spa Towns of Europe UNESCO Heritage Sites. (Wikipedia)

I have only read excerpts while someone else read this story on Twitter, and it is a A LOT. She did not want to go on the Goop cruise. — Harpers

