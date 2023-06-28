Remember that Miles Taylor guy, who was "Anonymous" until he wasn't anymore? He was chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, until he wasn't anymore. And he wrote that very dramatic thingie about how he was part of the secret resistance inside the Trump administration, which on one hand sounded reassuring, but on the other hand felt really fucking weird. It was all very "And then a hero comes along," but at the same time it was kind of giant wanking motion dot gif.Then this "Miles Taylor" character debuted and started campaigning for Joe Biden in 2020 as a former member of the Trump administration, and it was like oh, he's cute and this is maybe effective.

But then he came out of the "Anonymous" closet like "ta-da!" and it all just kind of felt dirty. Also NBC News's Jacob Soboroff pointedly pointed out at the time that "Miles Taylor was a critical part of the team that decided to separated thousands of migrant kids from their parents, resulting in lifelong psychological trauma. He would like you to believe otherwise." And if you remember watching news coverage of that monstrosity, you likely remember that Soboroff spent all his time reporting from the front lines of it, so he knows.

Anonymous Trump Idiot Just Doing A Coup In The New York Times, TOTALLY NORMAL

Meet Miles Taylor. Donald Trump Is VERY MAD AT MILES RIGHT NOW GRRR ARGH!

Your Boyfriend Hot Miles Is 'Anonymous,' And Now You Must Dump Him

Anyway, Miles Taylor wrote a book called Blowback and he claims some real gross shit in it. Shall we read his gossip and then not buy his book?



Heck yeah, that's how we do, unless we like you, in which case we buy your book and still forget to read it.

Stephen Miller Wanted To Blow Up Innocent Migrant People With Drones, Allegedly!

Surprise, surprise, Donald Trump's prematurely bald sick fuck Nazi, the oldest 37-year-old man we have ever seen, wanted to use drone missiles to blow up boats full of innocent migrant people. At least that's what the Miles Taylor book says.

It would indeed be shocking to learn that the person who was the architect for the Trump administration's Rip Babies From Their Parents' Arms policy also wanted to blow up migrants in boats. He reportedly really liked watching the families being separated, why wouldn't he be into this too?

Rolling Stone reports that Stephen Miller denies it, so we'll just take that into account while we read the story. The person Miller allegedly said it to, retired admiral Paul Zukunft, who was commandant of the Coast Guard at the time in question, also denies it. But RS says it has "reviewed written documentation from during the Trump administration that supports Taylor’s claim." So that's the tally of confirmations and denials.

This was in 2018, a migrant boat was on its away to the United States, and Taylor says Miller was just thinking that since it was in international waters, why not just bomb it? Zukunft's recollection is that he personally was advocating for going after the root causes of migrations that end up on the US border. And he's very clear that he believes that "to use deadly force to thwart maritime migration would be preposterous and the antithesis of our nation’s vanguard for advancing human rights.”

But nonetheless Taylor says this is what happened in the conversation:

‘Admiral, the military has aerial drones, correct?’ Stephen inquired.



‘Yes,’ Zukunft replied.



‘And some of those drones are equipped with missiles, correct?’



‘Sure,’ the commandant answered, clearly wondering where the line of questioning was going.



‘And when a boat full of migrants is in international waters, they aren’t protected by the U.S. Constitution, right?’



‘Technically, no, but I’m not sure what you’re getting at.’



‘Tell me why, then, can’t we use a Predator drone to obliterate that boat?’



Admiral Zukunft looked nonplussed. ‘Because, Stephen, it would be against international law.’

None of this sounds implausible. Stephen Miller is that much of a vile, evil piece of shit. And Zukunft doesn't come across poorly, so if he was part of this conversation, he shouldn't protect Stephen Miller.

[The] United States launched airstrikes on terrorists in disputed areas all the time, Miller said, or retaliated against pirates commandeering ships off the coast of Somalia. The Coast Guard chief calmly explained the difference. America attacked enemy forces when they were armed and posed an imminent threat. Seafaring migrants were generally unarmed civilians. They quarreled for a few minutes. Stephen wasn’t interested in the moral conflict of drone-bombing migrants. He wanted to know whether anyone could stop America from doing it. [...]



‘Admiral,’ [Miller] said to the military chief nearly thirty years his senior, ‘I don’t think you understand the limitations of international law.’

As Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley note at Rolling Stone, if Donald Trump were to somehow snake his way back into the presidency, he would most definitely be staffing his second term with Miller and others like him.

It's important to talk about.

Know How Donald Trump Has Always Been Weird About Ivanka's Hotness? Well, Um ... Allegedly!

Miles Taylor says it's worse than everything we already knew, and what we already knew was super gross.

"If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he said in public. “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?” he asked about her when she was 16 and hosting the Miss Teen USA pageant. "She's got the best body," he said to Howard Stern in 2003. Is it OK to call her a "piece of ass," Howard Stern asked him in 2004? "Yeah."

And so forth.

Miles Taylor says in his book that Trump talked about "what it might be like to have sex with her."

"Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump 's breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter," Taylor writes.



"Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"

Newsweek says it's reached out to Kelly for comment. We guess he just hasn't had time to breathlessly deny it.

Taylor dishes about lots of sexism he says he witnessed by Trump toward women, including former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who was Taylor's boss. He also says Kellyanne Conway once called Trump a "misogynistic bully." (She says that's a darn lie.)

In related news, Trump has just countersued E. Jean Carroll for allegedly "defaming" him by saying he raped her, even after a jury only found him liable for sexually abusing her, and after she had to file another defamation lawsuit against him for things he said about her in his CNN town hall just after that verdict came out.

If Miles Taylor is a great big liar, at least his great big lies are on point.

— (@)

Please no talking about daughter-fucking in the comments, we are truly begging you.

[ Rolling Stone / Newsweek ]



Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Just got to BlueSky!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?