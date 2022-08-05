The FBI has arrested four cops involved in the killing (and its alleged coverup!) of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, as well as for lying in the affidavits they swore to get their search warrant. Holy wow, DOJ. (Vice)

Getting pretty sick of JOE MANCHIN SAVES PLANET heds, but fuck it, whatever, good. "How the Manchin Climate Bill Will Slash Emissions." (The Atlantic)

Really good reporting on how the coal companies have hollowed out the hollers, and the towns, leaving nothing for the Kentucky citizens wiped out by last week's horrific floods. — Gift link New York Times

Jury in children's lawsuit against Flint water consultants is deadlocked. (MLive)

They want a culture war? How about we give them one? — Lindsay Beyerstein in The New Republic

Why Tom Perriello thinks Democrats could keep Congress even though that is not a thing they usually do. (Medium)

Rhode Island, Colorado, and Montgomery County, Maryland, are building government-developed social housing! Three's a trend! — Vox

Cory Booker wants Supreme Court term limits. Hey, me too! — MSNBC

Here's a fun disemboweling of some guy who thinks child support is unconstitutional, and I am linking to ATL even though Liz didn't even write it, and I'm not sure that's legal.

Fake George R.R. Martin still needs to describe all the boobs. — I might be wrong substack

Less boobs, all stars:

One of Aunt Beast’s tentacled arms went around Meg’s waist again. “They are very young. And on their earth, as they call it, they never communicate with other planets. They revolve about all alone in space.” “Oh,” the thin beast said. “Aren’t they lonely?”A Wrinkle in Time



Charlotte Jones Voiklis writes about what Madeleine L'Engle would have made of the Webb space images. (MadeleineL'Engle.com)

Once again, it's time to talk about menopause, with Dr. Jen Gunter! — Good Housekeeping

No fighting in the comments, olds, middle-olds, and middle-youngs. I'm just including this one because I'm shocked they remembered Gen X. "Millennials Sharing Parenting Tips and Quips Gen X Would Never Get." (Don't worry, only the tweet remembered Gen X, and there's very few actual parenting tips and quips. +100, clickbait headline!) — ParentInfluence

