No Kings protestors in Los Angeles

Somewhere around 5 to 11 million people gathered on Saturday for No Kings protests all across the country, to let Trump know that millions of people hate him and his shitty ICE gestapo and dictator ways. Quite possibly the largest protests in American history, representing 1-2 percent of the population!

The protests were ALL across the country, not just in blue states or in cities, but every single state, and in small, rural places you would NOT expect. No Kings organizers say that there were 2,000 protests.

And the protests were entirely peaceful, on the part of the protesters, anyway. Some agitators did bring trouble. Three people were arrested after a protester was shot and killed in Salt Lake City, not by a gunman, but by a member of the events peacekeeping team firing on a man who had just pulled out a shotgun. In Culpeper, Virginia, 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr. was arrested after driving an SUV into protesters, striking one, and charged with reckless driving, not attempted murder (yet, anyway).

And in Ocala, Florida, a Proud Boy with brass knuckles and a couple of his friends were arrested for shoving people. But there was none of the mass violence that Proud Boys had been lustily spooging for on their Telegram channel.

Enrique Tarrio showed up in Miami, and got booed, called a traitor and had a bunch of middle fingers shoved in his face, and then he went home.

And, a Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Norma Torres of California, was hospitalized after being pepper-sprayed as she was trying to enter an ICE facility, which she is legally allowed to do.

Thousands showed out in Minnesota, even though the protest events were officially canceled because the man wanted for shooting two state senators and their spouses, Vance Boelter, was still at large. (He was captured last night.)

Thousands protested in Anchorage, Alaska, and Missoula, Montana. Thousands in 10 cities across North Dakota! Did you even know North Dakota had 10 cities? Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Bottineau, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Williston, Valley City, and Minot! Hundreds protested in West Virginia, in Charlestown, Morgantown, and even little Wheeling, population 26k:

There were 13 protests in Wyoming, including the tiny town of Alpine, with a protest of two.

There were protests in at least 60 locations in Texas! The handmaids came out in Fort Worth.

Louisville, Kentucky had some good signs:

In bigger cities, the crowds were MASSIVE. Check out these shots:

Philly!

Chicago!

San Diego!

A human sign in Ocean Beach, CA:

In New York City the police marched along.

That sure is a lot of paid protesters! Or maybe there was hardly anybody protesting, or maybe the photos and footage are all AI. MAGA has not quite figured out how to frame it all yet.

How can Trump-haters keep up this momentum of pressure? No Kings has a group call at 8 p.m. EST tonight that you can register for on their website. Hopefully this is just the start of organized speaking out against That Man!

