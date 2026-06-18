Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
3h

I have no idea how any of the Wonkette writers stay sane writing about the absolute WORST SHIT! OMG just FUCK THOSE POLICE ASSHOLES!!!!

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jte's avatar
jte
3h

In Mississippi, they only give a shit if a fetus is harmed. A one year-old? Eh.

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