I have spent a lot of time whining at you about Montana not so much sliding but rather taking a running leap and cannonballing into red state hell — so much so, I guess, that one of you conscientiously and lovingly took the time to send me a many-paragraphs-long letter today explaining that Wonkette is “defeatist” and he is not going to support us anymore, and I’m sorry, he should try living there with ovaries and a mixed-race family then. Me, I moved to Detroit, where it is safe!

(To be entirely fair, as I always always almost always am, it was presumably my prognostication that Jon Tester will be defeated in his Senate race this next election that was “defeatist.” I am not psychic and could always be wrong, but hoo boy do I stand by it.)

But for those of you who DO still live there, who ARE hanging on, who AREN’T defeatist and are still giving it your damnedest, YOU GET OVER HERE RIGHT NOW! “Here” being Missoula, the Union Club at 208 E. Main St. specifically, and “right now” being Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.!

I am going to put a mask on and air kiss you near your faces! And then I am going to take that mask back off so I can drink the drinks that your fellow Wonkers are buying you and me, via this subscribe button and that donate one!

Drinks on you just once!

Upcoming parties? AQUI!

In the Berkshires, Paul and Holly are doing their usual Labor Day weekend campout, Sept. 1-4. See Wonkmeet for details! (We will not be at that one, but we hope to someday!)

And if you’re in Detroit or driving distance, please join us at our Detroit manse on Labor Day Monday, 2 to 6 p.m. Bring a bathing suit, and email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address. We will grill and go in the very tiny above ground pool. Bring the kids!

Now let all our other beloveds know! We love you!