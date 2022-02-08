Huh, it sounds like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is kinda over the RNC's censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and particularly the rimjob the RNC's resolution gave the white terrorists who attacked the Capitol for Donald Trump. That resolution accused Cheney and Kinzinger of "participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse," because we guess the RNC now defines white terrorism as "legitimate political discourse."

Says a lot about them, we think.

Anyway, here's McConnell talking about the RNC's resolution:

“It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election. ... That’s what it was,” McConnell said.

So, not a "legitimate political discourse." A "violent insurrection." Tucker gonna be so mad tonight.

McConnell also said:

“This issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That’s not the job of the RNC,” he added about the censure resolution.

Doesn't seem very productive to him, sounds like.

At first, only retiring GOP Senator Bill Cassidy and RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel's uncle-senator Mitt Romney made much noise criticizing the resolution. But since then, a few Senate Republicans have had a bit more to say -- not, mind you, because we think they're having a moral crisis over attacking two members of their party for investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. We just think some internal polling numbers could might perhaps possibly be going around this week, and maybe "openly support terrorism" and "whine forever about how 2020 was rigged" perhaps aren't playing well in Sheboygan. Maybe .

John Thune said it's time to "turn our fire on Democrats, not each other" if they want to win in November. John Cornyn said it was "not an accurate description" to refer to the 1/6 terrorists as "legitimate political discourse," and that it was "not a unifying action" to unperson Cheney and Kinzinger. Shelley Moore Capito said there are "issues that we should be focusing on besides censuring two members of Congress.” Chuck Grassley said the censure resolution isn't "the real world in Iowa," and that what he's hearing about is "the cattle bill."

Got that? Chuck Grassley can't hear you over ALL THESE FUCKING COWS.

After the initial backlash to the RNC's resolution, McDaniel tried to "clarify" that the RNC was only attacking Cheney and Kinzinger for "persecuting" people who didn't do violence the Capitol. The resolution didn't say anything like that, of course. Obviously the RNC's attempts at cleanup are still missing a lot of spots.

So here's Mitch McConnell, doing that thing he does occasionally where he tells the truth. And again, we just bet it's happening because some kind of realization is rumbling around certain Republican circles in DC right now that if they keep pulling this shit, if they keep attacking Cheney and Kinzinger, if they keep desperately trying to rewrite what happened January 6, if they don't at least try to pretend to be normal decent Americans once in a while, the midterms are literally theirs to lose.

Someone might be circulating a memo reminding Republicans that the American people physically watched the 1/6 terrorist attack on TV with their own eyes, and swing voters may not be prepared to accept Tucker Carlson's fantasy reality where Trump's stinky grunt people were booby-trapped into attacking the Capitol by feds dangling Pup-Peronis. (Or WHATEVER it is they believe today.)

To be clear, we don't have any internal info on what data Republicans might be passing around. We're just seeing a lot of things this week that read to us like Republicans suddenly shitting their pants worried they're about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, like common Democrats.

And that's why McConnell won't be running to Tucker to grovel and apologize for what he said. Tucker goes after McConnell all the time, and McConnell DGAF. No points awarded for McConnell, obviously, as he's just trying to win.

It's fun to watch them all fight, though.

