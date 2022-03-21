GOP Rep. Mo Brooks was a loyal MAGA seditionist but perhaps too realistic for this cruel world. He’s conceded that Donald Trump's election loss can't be overturned, which is more than Trump ever did. Now, Trump is considering pulling his support for Brooks in the upcoming GOP Senate primary in Alabama. He’s arguably just looking for excuses because Brooks is polling for crap. Trump told the Washington Examiner last week, "Mo Brooks is disappointing ... I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?”

No, Brooks hasn’t changed. He’s still dumber than a bag of hair.

Brooks is desperate to regain Trump’s fickle favor, so he’s come out blasting against the mad MAGA king’s hated foe, Mitch McConnell. In a new campaign ad, Brooks calls for McConnell’s removal as GOP Senate leader. That’s obviously a pressing issue for the average Alabama voter. Replace McConnell and the price of gas will fall to $2 a gallon.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump Kicks Mo Brooks In The D*ck As Senate Republicans Throw Him Under A Bus

Brooks declares in the 90-second web advertisement:

America can’t afford a Senate leader who is a weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash.

It pains me to defend McConnell, but almost none of this is true. Maybe the part about selling out America for “special interest group cash” is true, but that’s sort of the GOP’s entire reason for existing. (That and arguably all the white nationalism.) However, the dumbest Senate Republicans are pissed with McConnell for making a deal with Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and not bankrupt the nation out of spite. Their issue isn’t that McConnell is evil. He’s just not nihilistic enough for them.

Brooks claims this is a battle for the “heart and soul of the Republican Party,” which possesses neither. Back in January, Brooks recommended this Whitman’s sampler of assholes to replace McConnell: Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Rand Paul, and Ron Johnson. Not a single one of them could do the job. Attention-grabbing and Twitter trolling are their core competencies, not strategic thinking. Although it may seem as if all McConnell does is say “no” and pull the wings off flies before his dinner, he is crafty and able to maneuver all members of his caucus. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and even Susan Collins would probably tell Cruz, Hawley, Paul, and Johnson to go fuck themselves.

Brooks had previously said he’d support McConnell over a moderate Republican, not that such creatures really exist in the Senate. He declared, "I'm going to vote for whoever is the most conservative person running for the leadership of the Republicans in the United States Senate.” However, actual conservatism is irrelevant now. All that matters is unwavering support for Donald Trump and a full-bodied embrace of his big fascist lie about election fraud.

Two other Republican Senate candidates — Eric Greitens of Missouri and Kelly Tshibaka of Alaska — have called for McConnell’s removal. Brooks, who’s trailing his primary opponents in fundraising, has eagerly jumped on the anti-McConnell bandwagon.

Politico reports:

Whether Brooks’ anti-McConnell offensive is enough to keep Trump from dropping his endorsement isn’t clear. During a closed-door fundraiser for Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week, Trump said Brooks “decided to go woke” — a reference to Brooks breaking with Trump by saying that the results of the 2020 election can’t be overturned — and that he was doing “terrible” in the primary, according to an attendee.

Trump has no plan for the Senate beyond “punish McConnell.” Republicans can roll over for him and ditch McConnell, but the irony is that they would only succeed in making Democrats very happy.

The GOP Senate primary in Alabama is May 24. Brooks is facing Katie Britt, retiring incumbent Sen. Richard Shelby’s former chief of staff, and Mike Durant, a defense contractor and former Army pilot. They are all awful and yet still preferable to Mo Brooks.

[ Newsweek / Politico ]

