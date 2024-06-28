Glamélie and her pink boa (actually dyed rabbit fur), 2008. Photo by Carolyn Hack, Creative Commons License 2.0.

In yet another distressing incident, a California leader of a local chapter of Moms for Liberty (Not Yours, Mine) had a very rough time in Honolulu when she was confronted by the ugliest thing about living in America: Not everyone is a rightwing Christian nationalist like she is. The horror.

Thank heavens her freakout over encountering some drag queens who were waiting to participate in a Pride Brunch was captured on video, as it will no doubt be valuable to future historians investigating why large portions of the North American continent simply gave up and eated all the humans out of sheer annoyance.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the poor victim of seeing people she disapproved of was Beth Bourne, president of the Yolo County chapter of Parents for Performative Pissiness (as well as a UC Davis employee whose employer is none too thrilled!), who felt the need to lecture some drag performers in the lobby of the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Ms. Bourne previously appeared in Wonkette last November when her group was at the center of a fight involving a public library and anti-trans meetings that escalated, with social media help from stochastic terrorist Chaya Raichik, into a series of bomb threats against local schools. Bourne has also had a very public falling-out with her own nonbinary child, whom Bourne still believes was brainwashed. Most recently, she engaged in a bizarre stunt where she went “undercover” at a gender clinic, pretending she was nonbinary and experiencing gender dysphoria, and saying she wanted to medically transition. This was allegedly by way of warning young people about how clinics just shove medication and surgery at people the moment they say they’re trans.

How easy was it? Well, after just seven and a half months of lying to the healthcare providers, they provided her with the information she needed to make a fully informed decision, and began the paperwork to begin hormone treatments and schedule eventual surgery. Bourne convinced herself that she exposed a horrible scandal.

And then last week Bourne went to Hawaii for a family vacation. She recorded herself getting particularly nasty with a Honolulu drag queen whose stage name is Marina Del Ray, which you’d think would at least evoke a sense of California kinship with Ms. Bourne, but no such luck. Her born identity appears to be Assigned Buttinsky At Birth. Kudos to Del Ray on remaining unflappable, and also for that towering beehive.

Del Ray tries to laugh off the angry lady, saying “we all know it’s about hate,” to which Bourne explains that it’s actually about hate, she just uses different words, explaining that she must confront Del Ray and the other drag queens because she’s so worried about effeminate boys who will decide to become ladies and have their penises cut off. There is a LOT of penis-cutting-off talk, and many explanations that Bourne will NOT leave because she paid $3000 to be there, and she would like to talk to the manager! “He’s right there,” Del Ray says, and gestures to the manager, whom Bourne immediately does not try to talk to.

Instead it’s more haranguing of Del Ray and another performer who came well prepared with a big feathery pink fan.

Bourne: Why do you think it’s OK to pretend that you’re a woman?!? Del Ray (calmly): We were invited here. Bourne: You were invited here? Who invited you here?! Del Ray (pointing): The manager. Bourne: The manager thought it was OK to have men pretending to be women in front of children, even though we know there are boys having their penises cut off …

As Bourne interrogates Del Ray, “Are your breasts real, or are they fake,” the manager asks her to leave the lobby, but she doesn’t have to leave because she paid $3,000! Del Ray chimes in: “You paid $3,000!” Bourne is led away, still ranting and getting in people’s faces.

That’s where Bourne’s video starts overlapping with one taken by Del Ray, which also made it online:

Bourne: “I’m sorry, but I paid to be a customer at a hotel where I thought you believed that women were real.”

Best part: Bourne shouts at the manager, “If you give me back my money right now, I will leave!” and the manager immediately replies, “OK, let’s take care of that” and tries to guide her to the desk. Nope. First she NEEDS EVERYONE’S NAME.

As the manager pleads in vain, “Let’s go take care of your reservation and have you check out,” Bourne harangues a hotel employee (we think; at the end of Bourne’s video, you can see them covering a nametag) answer some friendly questions: “Are you with the hotel? Are you dressed up? Are you a man? Are you a man pretending to be a woman?” And again with the surgery that children simply aren’t getting:

“What do you think about my son, who might think that he can put on makeup and put on fancy clothing and high heels and have his penis cut off and take estrogen so he can grow fake boobs like those?”

Eventually Bourne was briefly detained by police when she refused to leave the lobby, so she badgered the cops, too. We won’t embed that; it’s exhausting.

But happily, anything can be a learning experience, and quite a few folks in replies to Bourne stopped giggling for a moment and shared a dose of aloha spirit, educating her (and the rest of us haoles reading along) about the place of māhū (“in the middle”) people in Polynesian culture — for all the good it might do, because that’s all pagan deviltry that missionaries spent hundreds of years trying to erase. Still, as the Source of All Knowledge explains,

According to present-day māhū kumu hula Kaua'i Iki:

Māhū were particularly respected as teachers, usually of hula dance and chant. In pre-contact times māhū performed the roles of goddesses in hula dances that took place in temples which were off-limits to women. Māhū were also valued as the keepers of cultural traditions, such as the passing down of genealogies. Traditionally parents would ask māhū to name their children

Learning things is nice. Far nicer than yelling at people about the cost of your vacation or completely fictional genital chopping.

[Daily Beast / Sacramento Bee (archived) / Assigned Media / Photo: Carolyn Hack, Creative Commons License 2.0]

