Ruth Margalit on the horrible Hamas attack at a music festival in Israel. (The New Yorker)

When Hanoch Hai Cohen walked into the forest clearing near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel before dawn on Saturday, thousands of young people were already dancing under the night sky or camping out in nearby tents. The music festival, known as Nova, was so loud that Cohen, who is thirty-one and lives in Tel Aviv, saw the rockets before he heard their sound. A handful of police officers soon arrived and broke up the party, shouting “Color Red”—code in Israel for incoming rocket fire.

How Hamas spent two years planning its evil terrorist attack on Israel. (Reuters)

Benjamin Wittes with some required reading. (Dog Shirt Daily)

Our friend Liz Dye over at Dame Magazine discusses whether we will ever see Donald Trump in jail. (Dame)

White supremacist Nick Fuentes hangs out with some influential Texas Republicans. (Texas Tribune)

Travis Kelce’s mother responds to hanging out with Taylor Swift: “It was OK.” (Jezebel)

This obviously inspires a seasonably appropriate Rocky Horror clip.

Researchers in Florida have named a new species of snail after Jimmy Buffett, who wrote “Margaritaville.” A margarita is often taken with salt. (Newsweek)

Evan Greer suggests Sen. Elizabeth Warren not support the Kids Online Safety Act. (Vice)

When I read about the “madcap 48 hours that went into Gov. Gavin Newsom naming Laphonza Butler a US senator,” I can’t help think of the movie trailer featuring the theme from Caddyshack. (Politico)

Donald Trump would kick his Republican primary opponents’ asses even with ranked choice voting. (Reason)

This is so horrible it obviously happened to a Black woman. (The Root)

The Nobel Prize for literature is weird. (The Economist)

University of Georgia MBA student Kristen Dunning is taking her Gently Soap creation to “Shark Tank.” (UGA)

My annual “Simpsons” Halloween episode rewatch has begun! It’s been 30 years since Homer sold his soul to the Devil for a doughnut.

