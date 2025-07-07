Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Quick check-in to drop your gif info https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/mellon-yum

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7a6d69cb-85b7-4a36-b49b-e61a73ae3e32?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1h

"Here’s a couple of overviews of the WHAT THE FUCK NEW YORK TIMES pathetic, screamingly unethical story on Zohran Mamdani’s hacked college application . . ."

Yeah, fair and balanced . . .

Andrew Lawrence

‪@ndrew.bsky.social

i am simply asking the press to cover the government sending masked thugs to rip people from their crying children and shipping them to a foreign concentration camp with the same ferocity they cover a trans kid playing jv tennis in sheboygan

June 24, 2025 at 12:13 PM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
373 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture