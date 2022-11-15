The judge blocking student debt relief is wrong on the law. (CNN)

A whole host of things Dems need to do in the lame duck session, but the number one is GET RID OF THE FUCKING DEBT CEILING SO REPUBLICANS CANT HOLD IT HOSTAGE ANYMORE. (David Dayen at The American Prospect)

Oh the betting markets lost big on the election, Kevin Drum? Smirk smirk, well not me! I'm still waiting to see if I quadrupled my money to become a THOUSANDAIRE, or just doubled it, which would be such a disappointment! — Jabberwocking

Speaking of betting markets losing big, here's some more about Sam Bankman-Fried and his money-stealing pit, FTX crypto exchange. (Judd Legum Popular Info)

Acerbic liberal critic Dan Froomkin says it to the New York Times 's face. (Honestly Blake Hounshell seems nice.) — Press Watchers

Yeah, I don't know, G. Elliott Morris, seems like you should have waited for all the races to be counted before you wrote that (some of) the polls were actually right. Like, this is no longer operative no matter that MSNBC keeps showing its House projection instead of who actually won.

The Economist was not the only one to get this election mostly right. FiveThirtyEight did too; their models had Republicans winning 230 (+/-30) seats in the House and also saw a tight Senate race. Those look now to be a little optimistic for Republicans (especially on the House side), but the result will be well within their margin of error — with Republicans probably winning around 220 seats, though there are still votes left to count.

Plus or minus 30 seats? So between 200 and 260? I guess if you wanna brag on that o.O — Substack

James Fallows puts the numbers in perspective, tells those idiots to ZIP IT. (Breaking the News substack)

The eternal creepiness of Blake Masters. — Indignity

The 19 remaining House seats that will determine party control. Descriptions and charts that are a hell of a lot more helpful than MSNBC's stupid "projection" count which every single person in the world keeps asking them to change. — CNN

It's bad in Iran for the women and girls they arrested. Really really really bad. (TRIGGER WARNING.) (MamaMia)The US is alarmed. I should fucking say so. (Al-Monitor)

Repeat COVID infections can lead to organ failure and death, yes even if you're vaccinated. Let's all try not to catch it, okay?? — Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis

Now the Biden administration is investigating the Missouri hospital that refused an abortion to a woman with a life-threatening pregnancy. (You remember it from a month ago when the Jezebel story on the subject was really really really confusing about who was investigating whom.) (Salon)

I think this is the first time Trump's idiot lawyers have actually put in writing his dumbfuck theory that he could just deem documents "personal" and fuck all y'all? Liz tells me I am correct. The just unsealed brief is from November 8, just a couple days after his stupid rally (Salon) all ARGLE BARGLE OBAMA STOLE ALL THE DOCUMENTS. (Obama did not steal all the documents.) — Court Listener

GRRR mothers-in-law! Whooooo number four lady crazy. (Factinate)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

If you love Wonkette and want us to be here forever, it would be really terrific if you started a monthly donation, if you're not already and if you are able! We love you.

Want to just donate once?