This morning, Marjorie Taylor Greene dazzled CPAC at a panel titled “They Can’t Shut Us Up!” — in which she talked quite endlessly, on a stage in front of hundreds of people, about how she has been silenced. But it was what she got up to last night that has people talking. Because last night she gave another speech on another stage to another large audience about how she had been silenced, only this audience was made up of ardent white supremacists known as "Groypers" and the stage had been rented as part of an event hosted by one Nick Fuentes, leader of the Groypers and also one of the most well-known professional racists in the country.

And now she's claiming she has absolutely no idea who he even is.



i dont know her mariah carey GIF Giphy

As entirely believable as it is that Marjorie Taylor Greene does not know something, it seems fairly unlikely that she did not know who Fuentes was, given that she stood next to him on a stage last night and also posed for a picture with him and Michelle Malkin, one of the worst people in the known universe.

At AFPAC — America First PAC, the far-right white nationalist conference Fuentes started when he was banned from CPAC for actually being so awful that CPAC considered him a bad look — Fuentes introduced his surprise guest by saying that his dear friend Milo Yiannopoulos had hooked him up with her as a speaker. Greene came on stage, happily greeted this person she had never heard of in her life despite the fact that he's extremely well known in her circles, and gleefully proclaimed "Well hello, canceled Americans" and gave a speech about how no one should be canceled.

However, when confronted by CBS's Robert Costa about this appearance last night, Greene insisted she knew nothing about him, never read anything about him, never watched his videos and knew nothing about his group, except that they are young people and she just really wanted to speak to young people about "America First."

News: ⁦@CBSNews⁩ pressed ⁦@RepMTG⁩ on her appearance last night at a white nationalist conference Full video:pic.twitter.com/omoKffnnvF — Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1645895799



“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I have never heard him speak, I have never seen a video. I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that may be controversial," Greene said adding "What I can tell you is I went to his event last night to address his very large following because it’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about.”

"It's a white nationalist group," Costa reiterated.

"Excuse me, excuse me," Green replied, pointing her finger in his face, "I'll tell you exactly why I went. I went to talk to them about America First policies, and I talked to them about what's important for our country going forward."

Then she tried to pivot to Russia.

So she knew it was a very large following and a very young following, but she didn't know that it was a white nationalist following.

This might be a bit more believable if we did not live in an age where we Google everyone . As daft as Marjorie Taylor Greene is, it seems fairly unbelievable that neither she nor anyone on her staff thought to Google him before she went onstage at her event. The very first thing that comes up, when Googling for Fuentes, reads "Nicholas Joseph Fuentes is an American far-right and white nationalist political commentator and live streamer."

It's also not clear, from her speech, what she meant by talking to them about "America First" policies. She actually started talking about how her generation and her mother's generation had handed this current generation a burden, and you'd think it would have had something to do with the fact that it is too expensive to live, but no! No. The burden is that they have to fight the Democratic Party, who are the Communist Party of America and also sinners who voted to destroy gender (???). Because trans people. Then she claimed abortion is cancel culture. At some point she got to deporting all of the immigrants, which I guess is where the "America First" nonsense comes in, as that is traditionally code for xenophobia.

I skipped forward a bit into the 18 minute speech and Democrats were going to force everyone to drive electric vehicles, so that you have to rely on China to drive your car, and that was where I got off.

Greene is hardly the first House Republican to rub elbows with Fuentes and his ragtag gang of sad white men crying about how no one will let them be the master race. Both Paul Gosar and Wendy Rogers have been courting them as well for some time now. The most likely scenario here was that Greene was testing the waters to see if palling around with known admirers of Adolf Hitler is something that hurts her or brings her street cred. Sadly, given the state of things, it's probably the latter.

This is now your open thread!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?