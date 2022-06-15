Celinda Lake's research on January 6 attitudes: 60 percent are less likely to vote for someone who defends the insurrection and (as we knew) about a third of the country is hardcore Trump. (Project Defend Democracy)

So Mitch McConnell is a yes on the bipartisan gun reform bill. Fuck him. Meanwhile, California's red flag law — which states will be "encouraged" to adopt in lieu of a federal red flag law, and did I ever tell you about the piece of shit state senator who asked "would a red flag law have prevented this?" when I asked if we could get one in Montana after the man who threatened to kill all the kindergarteners at Donna Rose's school was let go following a three day Baker Act hold? — has probably stopped at least 58 massacres. [ Mercury News / study UC Davis ]

Aaaaand that's one of the reasons we left Montana! Greg Hertz, you win again!

What's the Supreme Court ruling on today? I think it's this pair of Voting Rights Act cases (like I know), so be ready for that one! — Democracy Docket

Ryan Grim at The Intercept on call-out culture and how it's paralyzing nonprofit and activist spaces. Interesting, not-perfect story, but the part that pulled me is Bill Moyer's eight stages of activism. It does feel wintry right now, doesn't it?

Mama Gloria, rest in peace.

ChiFilmFest 2020 | Mama Gloria - Official Trailer www.youtube.com

[ Watch the documentary / profile at 19th News ]

The far-Right is turning feminists into fascists. That seems like a problem! (XTRA)

Teen Vogue talked to Panda Dulce, the 33-year-old drag queen accosted by the goddamn fucking Proud Boys. She's marvelous, of course. She's also not okay, of course.

The lost poems of Wilma Mankiller. Break my heart why don't you, Frances McCue at Indian Country Today? (Buy the book at Pulley Press!)

Sup Robert Reich?

www.youtube.com

Well huh, Geico STD case is actually about the company forcing its claims into binding arbitration and then weeping hot lizard tears when its own arbitrator rules against it? Who fuckin knew! — Cory Doctorow at Pluralistic

LEMONY ARTICHOKE WHITE BEAN BURGER! Anyone wanna eat food? — Eater

MULBERRIES! Anyone wanna get high? (Eat the Weeds)

Musicians who were also murderers, CLICK. — Grunge

