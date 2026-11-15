Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
42m

A nice warm radiator and Harry starts melting. One of his favorite things about our apartment.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-388113988?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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InMyRoom's avatar
InMyRoom
3h

Nice times at my house.

We had company over for dinner last night, and it was lovely. The couple is recently married, and I have never seen my long-time friend so centered and comfortable. His husband is a wonderful and warm person.

Great friends, good food, fun conversation.

Life does not get better than this.

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