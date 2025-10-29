I don’t get why the latest centrist bullshit “report” says Democrats are spending “too much time” talking about climate change when people “don’t care about climate change,” but maybe we should spend more time talking about climate change. Jamaica friends, we’re hugging you. Good luck! (AP)

Trump’s perfect MRI! (Salon)

A Trump third term? Steve Bannon knows it’s God’s will, and Americans will “tear up the Constitution” to make it happen. No, he thinks that’s a good thing. (Bad Faith Times) Charlotte Clymer wants to know why the fuck we’re still listening to that choad. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

The DOJ “monitoring” elections in high-Latino California and New Jersey counties, probably with ICE goons, is quite bad actually! (Lisa Needham at Public Notice)

ICE raiding ICE. (The Fucking News)

How to get a job with Trump: Be a criminal parasite. (Unpopular Front)

It’s not too late. It’s never too late. We still have whatever we get to do next. (Organizing My Thoughts)

Iowa’s having a hard time right now, having voted for that fucking moron and his idiot economy, and getting stuck with that fucking moron and his idiot economy. (Gift link New York Times)

I don’t know who Brandon Brown, running for US Senate in South Carolina is, except that he’s organizing 100,000 pounds of food from South Carolina farmers to give to people who are about to be hungry, thanks to that ginormous bowl of fuck in the White House. Very cool, Brandon Brown, who is apparently running for Senate! (Brandon Brown)

Oh that old chestnut? I mean THAT OLD CHESTNUT! (Backpacker) Background thanks to Wonkette and Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber — because we’re fuckin cool like that — aqui! (Wonkette)

British Nazi Oswald Mosley’s grandson is running Peter Thiel’s Palantir in the UK, which led me to these Wikipedia posts for Mosley’s wife, Nazi Diana Mitford, and her sister OG antifa Jessica Mitford!

I like this from Roy Wood Jr. about working at Golden Corral. (Contrabandcamp)

The old man and the sea(horses). (2019 LA Times)

