The very sassy Meimei, courtesy of our pals Lumpy and Puddin’ Tapioca

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Wig Out Day, during which, I suppose, we are meant to wear wigs. That’s what the National Today Website says, anyway. So go wear a wig! Or don’t!

It’s also the anniversary of a large number of important historical events, including the capture of Joan of Arc, the annulment of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon’s Marriage, the Second or Third Defenestration of Prague Depending On Who You Ask (Prague was real big on defenestrating people), Bonnie and Clyde getting killed (which actually happened on the same day in 1934 that the Auto-lite strike turned into the Battle of Toledo), the Good Friday Agreement being approved in Northern Ireland, Elliot Rodger’s killing spree in Isla Vista, etc. etc. Truly an auspicious day!

Normally I’d go on about the Defenestrations of Prague myself, but it’s been a while on that one for me — so here, let a puppet explain!

Your next present is Serge Gainsbourg and celebrated bangs-haver and handbag muse Jane Birkin, performing “Bonnie and Clyde.”

And your last present is a movie I only discovered the existence of this week, but which seems like something I should have known about, 1973’s The Baby, a psychological thriller about some guy with an adult baby fetish, decades before that one episode of My Strange Addiction came out.

Enjoy!

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