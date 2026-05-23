Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Happy Caturday!

He has such ridiculously long legs.

Harry says why yes, I am a work of art!

(the trick is using B/W)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-263794833?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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memzilla's avatar
memzilla
3h

O/T, a repost for the morning crew.

Yesterday I had a foot neuropathy episode, numbed out, and fell on my face. A Good Samaritan called 911 for me and waited till the ambo came. Who sez Noo Yawkahs are self absorbed and cold hearted?

Although I fucked up my glasses and have a large knot on my head, CAT scan shows nothing broken -- except my pride, I suppose.

In between, an attractive young nurse -- hey, at 72, they're *all* attractive and young -- comes to take my blood sugar with a little syringette.

"A little prick", she says.

"Meh. I've been called worse", I says.

She bent over snort-laughing.

"Oh, c'mon, you *must* have heard that before", I says.

Now chuckling, she shakes her head 'no'.

Later, another nurse attending looked at my brass-headed walking stick.

"I like your cane. It really fits you."

"Oh, you mean old and twisted"? I smiled back.

Men! Never discount the power of self-deprecatory humor to disarm an attractive woman! I suppose it's because it's unexpected and you come off as not afraid to laugh at yourself, with your strong sense of self.

Ah, if only I were 50 years younger...

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