National Wig Out Day Is Not, In Fact, A Day Of Buffyspeak
Bye wig!
Happy Weekend!
Today is National Wig Out Day, during which, I suppose, we are meant to wear wigs. That’s what the National Today Website says, anyway. So go wear a wig! Or don’t!
It’s also the anniversary of a large number of important historical events, including the capture of Joan of Arc, the annulment of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon’s Marriage, the Second or Third Defenestration of Prague Depending On Who You Ask (Prague was real big on defenestrating people), Bonnie and Clyde getting killed (which actually happened on the same day in 1934 that the Auto-lite strike turned into the Battle of Toledo), the Good Friday Agreement being approved in Northern Ireland, Elliot Rodger’s killing spree in Isla Vista, etc. etc. Truly an auspicious day!
Normally I’d go on about the Defenestrations of Prague myself, but it’s been a while on that one for me — so here, let a puppet explain!
Your next present is Serge Gainsbourg and celebrated bangs-haver and handbag muse Jane Birkin, performing “Bonnie and Clyde.”
And your last present is a movie I only discovered the existence of this week, but which seems like something I should have known about, 1973’s The Baby, a psychological thriller about some guy with an adult baby fetish, decades before that one episode of My Strange Addiction came out.
Enjoy!
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Talk amongst yourselves!
Happy Caturday!
He has such ridiculously long legs.
Harry says why yes, I am a work of art!
(the trick is using B/W)
https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-263794833?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc
O/T, a repost for the morning crew.
Yesterday I had a foot neuropathy episode, numbed out, and fell on my face. A Good Samaritan called 911 for me and waited till the ambo came. Who sez Noo Yawkahs are self absorbed and cold hearted?
Although I fucked up my glasses and have a large knot on my head, CAT scan shows nothing broken -- except my pride, I suppose.
In between, an attractive young nurse -- hey, at 72, they're *all* attractive and young -- comes to take my blood sugar with a little syringette.
"A little prick", she says.
"Meh. I've been called worse", I says.
She bent over snort-laughing.
"Oh, c'mon, you *must* have heard that before", I says.
Now chuckling, she shakes her head 'no'.
Later, another nurse attending looked at my brass-headed walking stick.
"I like your cane. It really fits you."
"Oh, you mean old and twisted"? I smiled back.
Men! Never discount the power of self-deprecatory humor to disarm an attractive woman! I suppose it's because it's unexpected and you come off as not afraid to laugh at yourself, with your strong sense of self.
Ah, if only I were 50 years younger...