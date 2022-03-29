Republicans are seemingly convinced the schools are "sexually grooming” kids while teaching them to hate whitey. They believe educators are capable of anything, no matter how bizarre. Nebraska state Senator Bruce Bostelman expressed his shock and horror Monday that local schools were encouraging kids to self-identify as cats and dogs. They even provided them with litter boxes, which only cats use. Dogs just look at litter boxes with a blank expression while gazing lovingly at their leashes.

Bostelman shared this absurd Internet rumor on the state Senate floor in front of other people, who were listening.



Nebraska State Sen. Bostelman (R) falsely says that school children are being encouraged to identify as cats: "If you don't know what furries are, it's when kids dress up as cats or dogs, during the school day... Schools are wanting to put litter boxes in... for kids to use."pic.twitter.com/MeQ9wiMVRw — Heartland Signal (@Heartland Signal) 1648490863



BOSTELMAN: I'm a little shocked ... It'ssomething called furries . If you don't know what furries are it's where school children dress up as animals — cats or dogs — during the school day. They meow and they bark and they interact with their school, with their teachers in this fashion. And now schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children to use. How is this sanitary?

No, it’s not sanitary at all. Fortunately, it’s not happening. Schools aren’t preparing kids to act out that unsettling scene from The Shining .

The state senator went on to describe how a cruel teacher denied a student furry their litter box so they crapped on the floor. He demanded: "What’s going on?” Absolutely nothing. None of this is true. There is a furry fandom where people create “fursonas” but it’s not part of the elementary school curriculum.

Some kids can't wear an American flag and walk through the school in their shirt. And you keep them out of school?

That is troubling ... that Bostelman is a moron who believes the most ridiculous shit. During a December school board meeting for Midland Public Schools in Michigan, parent Lisa Hansen said she was “furious” to learn that litter boxes were placed in the school bathrooms.

"I heard that at least one of our schools in our town, in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats, and I am really disturbed by that," Hansen said. "I'm all for creativity and imagination, but when someone lives in a fantasy world and expects other people to go along with it, I have a problem with that.”

No, Hansen doesn’t even listen to herself when she complains that people who exist in a fantasy world are forcing others to humor them. She claimed without evidence that the furry agenda was pushed nationwide. Her rant wound up on a Facebook group (of course), and Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock further spread the disinformation in January. She wrote: "Parent heroes will TAKE BACK our schools."

Michael Sharrow, Midland Public Schools superintendent, publicly debunked these “wild accusations." The poor man had to write the words: "There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools.”

In Iowa, Carroll Community School District Superintendent Casey Burlau sent a letter to the community this February “dispelling a damaging rumor” that schools were “encouraging or accommodating anyone behaving or identifying as a cat or any other animal.”

Only after accusing school districts of turning children into furries did Bostelman contact the school districts and waste administrators’ time asking about the litter boxes. They were assured that no furry shenanigans were occurring on school grounds. But reality is not the point. This nonsense is the supposed slippery slope from schools recognizing trans children's gender identity. It’s a cheap Daily Wire joke that’s fueled the ongoing Satanic panic in schools.

Voltaire once said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” That’s the entire Republican Party platform, and they’re not trying to hide it.

