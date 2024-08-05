Neil Gorsuch on Sunday had a two-word response to Joe Biden’s recent call for Supreme Court reforms: Be careful. Which leads to the inevitable question from us: Or what? Which would lead to Gorsuch saying, Or your precious democracy might find itself wearing a pair of cement Crocs. Which would lead to the next inevitable question, Oh yeah? Who’s gonna fit our democracy for those cement Crocs and then dump it in the East River? You, Evil Lurch? To which Gorsuch might reply, Yeah, me and the rest of my friends, the unelected robed high priests of the Supreme Court who have given ourselves the power to rewrite century-old laws however we see fit with no democratic accountability whatsoever!

Which would lead to our next obvious answer, You are already doing that, which is why we’re even having this conversation about court reform, you smarmy beanpole-looking motherfucker!

Gorsuch made his comments in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” droning on with all the condescension that is his only personality trait:

Less than a week after Biden announced he was reversing course and supporting 18-year term limits for justices and legislation to create a binding ethics code for the high court, the first of President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees encouraged Americans to think long and hard before taking steps that might undermine the independence of the judicial system.

Neil Gorsuch is too smart to pretend he does not understand the concept of the three branches of government checking and balancing each other. He is also too smart to pretend he does not understand that the Supreme Court has been on an unchecked power grab for quite a few years now. And he is certainly too smart to pretend that he does not understand the ethics controversies surrounding his colleagues Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas, and how their whoring themselves out to whichever rich conservative will buy them a luxury RV or a weekend of salmon fishing in the Aleutian Range have inevitably led to a metric fuck-ton of questions and skepticism about the integrity of that supposed judicial independence.

Then again, maybe he isn’t that smart. Maybe excessive levels of smugness have destroyed the rest of his brain’s higher functions.

So it really got under our skin hearing Gorsuch warn the public to “be careful” in calling for court reforms. That is because we remember the shenanigans Republicans engaged in to get this weeping anal fistula on the court in the first place.

Did anyone warn Mitch McConnell to “be careful” when he defied two-hundred years of norms and precedent to hold that SCOTUS seat open for a year in the first place? Maybe! But McConnell bet that Democrats would be too wedded to civility to do anything more than grumble and moan about the unfairness of his actions. Had the Turtle not followed through on that gamble, had he allowed Merrick Garland’s nomination to go forward instead of rubbing everyone’s noses in his blatant manipulations and gaslighting that resulted in this radically conservative court in the first place, it is entirely possible that we would not be discussing court reform today.

We don’t recall Gorsuch being careful and turning down the nomination, even though rising anger at the situation probably made a strong response inevitable somewhere down the road, especially after he helped use his power to reverse decades of rights enjoyed by Americans. It is certainly understandable that he didn’t! Hardly anyone who gets offered a dream job with lifetime tenure and the ability to remake America in his image is going to turn it down.

Now he’s mad there might be some consequences for the institution that he won’t like. Well, reaping, sowing, and so forth.

“If you’re in the majority, you don’t need judges and juries, to hear you, to protect your rights, if you’re popular,” Gorsuch continued. “It’s there for the moments when the spotlight’s on you — when the government’s coming after you. And don’t you want a ferociously independent judge and a jury of your peers to make those decisions?”

Hilarious to listen to this sack of crap cast himself as the defender of minority rights when he has helped make it harder for minorities to vote by gutting the Voting Rights Act, or women to control their own lives by overturning Roe v. Wade. In his addled mind, he’s a giant hero.

Gorsuch was interviewed while taking a break from stripping away a century-plus worth of hard-won rights and protections from the American public to promote his new book, titled Over Ruled, an exploration of how inconvenient it has been for American businesses when the government has made laws telling them they can’t do important business stuff like employing small children in slaughterhouses or dumping spent nuclear fuel rods into America’s water supply. You can watch him whining about government regulations below. Or you can go vomit until you fall into a coma, whichever sounds like a better use of your time.

