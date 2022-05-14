Earlier this month, there was drama in the Groyper Army after America First Treasurer Jaden McNeil resigned from the organization after leader Nick Fuentes lashed out at him for losing his virginity and ended up revealing that when he lived in Fuentes' basement, Fuentes would frequently search his room for cum stains with a black light. Because America First dudes are not only not allowed to have girlfriends or have sex with women, they are also not allowed to masturbate.

In a segment of his streaming show this week, apparently to fend off accusations that he is gay, Fuentes launched into a diatribe about how the most heterosexual thing a man can do is not have sex with women.

He explained:

I think if anything — if anything! — it makes me less gay. If anything, it makes me not gay as opposed to less gay, not that there’s any gay, but it makes me not gay. Well, because think about it this way: You know, a gay person, gay people do date girls all the time. Really! And when I said on Elijah Schaffer's show, when they said "Have you ever been in a romantic relationship, have you ever had sex with a girl and I said "No," if you name search me on Twitter as I always do, all these gay people are coming out and saying "I've had more girlfriends than Nick! I've had sex with more girls than Nick! So like I said last week, not only is that thinking flawed, but actually it's the reverse. That actually makes me really more heterosexual than anybody.



If we’re really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual because honestly, dating women is gay, having sex with women is gay. And having sex with men is gay. Really it’s all gay. And if you wanna know the truth, the only really straight heterosexual position is to be an asexual incel. That’s it. That’s all there is. Being a MGTOW asexual incel is really the straightest position that you can have.



Having sex in itself is gay, I think. I think that it’s really a gay act. Think about it this way: What’s gayer than being like ‘I need cuddles. I need kisses. Aw, I need, I need ... It’s all very sus to me. ‘I need to spend time with a woman’. It's all sus.



I think, really, I’m like the straightest guy.”

Yeah.

So, just to be clear — lots of people are asexual or aromantic. If Fuentes is, in fact, asexual, that's fine — it's the rest of him that is the problem. And I assure you, I would be the last to suggest that anyone have sex with him or any of his followers. Don't threaten us with a good time!

Also, people who don't have sex on purpose are not involuntarily celibate, they're just celibate. Granted, I can't imagine he'd have many takers were this to no longer be a voluntary situation.

Still, Fuentes clearly despises women with all the fury and irrationality of a traditional incel, so perhaps it's that part he's gravitating towards.

The thing it's hard to wrap my mind around, if I really think about it, is that there are thousands of young men out there who watch his show, see his face and his weird sad baby mustache that he thinks makes him look like he successfully cleared puberty, listen to him talk, hear the words that come out of his mouth and think "YES, this is the guy. This is the person I want to be like. I want to be a creepy racist man-child who doesn't have sex and collects snow globes. That is what I want for my life."

But at this point we really shouldn't be surprised by anything.

