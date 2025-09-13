Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
1h

Speaking of Nepal, when will the Epstein files be released to the public?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
1h

OT: I have reached a milestone - my Medicare Card came in the mail today. I turn 65 on 1/17/26, so coverage starts on 1/1/26.

I have a question: When will the Epstein files be released?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
232 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture