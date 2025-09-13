Nepal’s parliament on fire

In chilling news for corrupt, tyrannical governments and their enablers everywhere, after a 48-hour spree dubbed by media as the “GenZ revolution” burned down government buildings, politicians’ homes, and the Kathmandu Hilton? Nepal has a new leader. Former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, has been sworn in Friday as interim Prime Minister, she is anti-corruption and seems to have the granny energy to turn the place around if anybody can.

Sushila Karki

But what a week! What a couple of centuries for poor, exploited Nepal. It has had 14 governments since 2008, and a decade-long civil war before that.

Look at this footage!

The blowup came on top of the simmering pot of an unemployment rate of 12.6 percent on an average annual income of $2,000 a year. A young population, median age 27. And meanwhile, government officials’ children were out on social media having the time of their lives, with the fucking audacity and stupidity to flaunt their extravagant lifestyles online like wannabe influencers, posing themselves in their fancy mansions and doing shit like sipping cocktails in luxury hotels in their designer clothes. One politician's son posed beside a Christmas tree made from Louis Vuitton, Louboutin, and Cartier boxes. Nice gifts on a public servant’s salary!

Disgusting. And unwise.

Meanwhile, Nepal is one of the most corrupt countries in the world; for instance a recent parliamentary probe uncovered at least $71 million was embezzled during the construction of the Pokhara International Airport.

While most of the country is living something like this.

The government responded to the embarrassing hashtags by banning 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X, WhatsApp, and Youtube, with some feeble lie that they weren’t paying taxes. That also disrupted communications for the roughly 15 percent of the population that works abroad and sends money back home, and remittances make up 26 percent of the country’s GDP.

So protestors organized on Discord and hit the streets of Kathmandu. The government made and tried to enforce a curfew, and police killed 19 unarmed protestors and injured more than 200 by firing live ammunition and/or water cannons and tear gas at them.

And then protestor burned shit DOWN. Government buildings! Influencers’ houses! The Hilton!

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former prime minister, was burned alive when a mob set her house on fire.

And influencers’ houses met the business end of a Bic, like Shrinkhala Khatiwada, the daughter of ex-health minister Birodh Khatiwada, who’d posted herself lounging in London, and also the house of the kid with the box tree. All of the influencers seem to have survived as far as we know. Life and health are everyone’s most valuable asset!

Protestors also rescued the wheelchair-bound wife of Energy Minister Sharad Singh Bhandari after her dickbag husband abandoned her and fled the country.

And the now-former Prime Minister made it out alive.

And these officials.

How did things get so bad there?

Nepal is a mountainous wedge, landlocked between India and Chinese Tibet and kitty-corner to Bangladesh. In the 1800s it was a monarchy ruled by the Gorkha dynasty that had been expanding westward and eastward, which made it chafe against the interests of the British East India Company. So 1814-16 the British declared war, which ended with them propping up monarchies there that they partnered with until they withdrew from India in 1847. Then it was a constitutional monarchy, and other stuff, and finally a federal republic in 2008. And then 14 governments, with no prime minister ever completing a term. So for citizens it’s been nothing but tyranny, chaos, and corruption with a shifting figurehead forever. Those British, they always leave a mess behind!

But for the moment, all is quiet. Here’s the aftermath:

Maybe the first female leader will bring stability. Here’s hoping!

And let this be a lesson to you rich, tyrant trashbags! Nobody wants to see your fucking designer handbags, cars, houses, trips and gold watches. If you are a billionaire, it behooves you to live your life in such a way that when the revolution comes, nobody wants to burn your house down.

