Governor-General Sandra Mason, who was elected president, will officially replace Queen Elizabeth as Barbados’s head of state when the former British colony transitions from a Realm to a Republic. I love The Crownbut I don’t dig British imperialism. Go Barbados! (The National)

My good friend Dr. Carrie Gibson discusses Caribbean colonialism. (WorldHistory.org)

President Joe Biden delivered a pep talk to a fellow stutterer. It’s nice to have a president who’s a mammal. (Twitter)

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir. pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa — Rufus Gifford (@Rufus Gifford) 1638131107

Actor Jussie Smollett is on trial for allegedly filing a false police police and wasting the police’s time. Amazing how conservatives consider that a far greater crime than teenage vigilantism. (New York Times)

Elie Mystal shreds John McWhorter’s tired “anti-woke” arguments. (Washington Post)

Republicans have openly embraced bigotry and organized violence, but on the plus side, a few of them will agree to fix roads with Democrats. (The Nation)

How conservatives turned “freedom” into just another word for "oppression.” (The Atlantic)

Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter. Maybe now the site will verify Wonkette’s account. (CNN)

Can Congress raise the debt limit, avoid a government shutdown, and vote on the Build Back Better act before Christmas? Democrats will try their best while Republicans will go full Grinch. (NPR)

Oroville, small Northern California city, is so fed up with COVID-19 mandates that it’s declared itself a “constitutional republic,” which is a fancy way of having a temper tantrum. (LA Times)

Lee Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters, died Monday. He was 87. (The Daily Beast)

It’s been as wet in Seattle this fall as people think it always is. (Seattle Times)

Speaking of Seattle, here’s a neat break down of a song that defined my senior year of high school.

