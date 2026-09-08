Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Your birdtacular gif of the day: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-beauty-of-birds

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/616ac12e-fc1f-403c-b055-a5142ff19d0c?utm_source=share

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
12mEdited

Updated to note that the attacker in Ohio was the *brother* of a sex creep who had volunteered for a GOP campaign and was fired.

The attacker himself was just a violent creep with no known sex crime history (though he did once to steal 3 DVDs from a supermarket), and we don't know much more about him yet. Wonkette regrets the error.

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