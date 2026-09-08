Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, I hope you had a lovely Labor Day weekend! Now here’s your damn tabs!

He spent Labor Day weekend going absolutely bugfuck nuts. (Tiedrich) He also literally called the troops killed in the Iran War so far “small potatoes.” Everybody’s fine with this, right? (AP) Like this lady who apparently is being kept from some survivors’ benefits because her husband was killed in “not a war.” (The Express)

“No Tab Pete.” Oh, that smarts. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

This one is kind of fun! States like Louisiana are barring lawmakers from looking at data on where private jets spend their time (so they can be taxed accordingly) because it impinges on the privacy of the pilots, lol :) Anyway, Los Angeles County is using the data to do a good bit of soaking the rich! Zohran Mamdani should take a note! (Forbes via Yahoo! News)

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And speaking of, what’s with the New York Times’s hard-on against Mamdani, and why don’t they care about any of the governing he’s actually doing? Well, about that! (Don Moynihan)

The Trump administration is doing its newest Project 2025, and it is “taking federal funds that pay for low wage workers to get childcare and giving that money to stay at home moms instead, and only if they’re married (and probably only if they’re moms).” These people are really, really something. (Gift link New York Times)

Hmmm is this one worse? I think this one is worse: “HHS Cancels Infant Mortality, Postpartum Grants to Focus on Sperm Counts, ED.” (NOTUS)

Did 2500 troops die of “COVID vaccine”? RFK Jr. is just investigating! (Politico)

Some guy whose brother is a former GOP volunteer who got fired for sexual contact with children — because it’s all of them — tried to attack Dr. Amy Acton in Ohio. (The Dispatch has now edited and says it’s the guy’s brother. Wonkette does NOT regret the error because it wasn’t our error.) (Columbus Dispatch)

Now the Right and the Trump administration are mad about “the Obama Switch” (that reduces fuel consumption up to 26 percent by shutting off the engine while you’re at a red light), and they’re going to stop giving automakers credits for reducing fuel usage, MAN they’re terrible! (MS Now)

Even more shit about the physical impossibility of trying to comply with the unconstitutional craziness they’re trying to pull with seizing all the mail ballots. From last week as we wait for the appeal at the First Circuit and then the Supreme Court. (Our Liz at Public Notice)

Last week, Father Marco from St. Moses the Black came to our house and took my mom’s Confession, gave her Communion, and then administered the anointing of the sick. He was lovely! We talked about loving Popes Francis and Leo and how I don’t believe in God :) A whole bunch of Catholic archbishops — like our archbishop in Detroit — are standing up to these rancid dicks! Bless. (Letters From Leo)

Yikes please don’t meditate yourself into psychosis yikes! (Gift link The Atlantic)

Extreme hotel stays! EXTREME!!!! (Fodor’s)

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