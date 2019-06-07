Wonky folk! Our own Robyn Pennacchia is doing something she has never done before, and it is HOST AWONKETTE DRINKY THING in New York City!She is in your fine city from Chicago doing whatever, I am sure she will tell you all about it when she sees you TOMORROW,SATURDAY, JUNE 8, from 3 to 5: 30 p.m. at B BAR in the East Village.(40 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003)

Could we have found a cooler place, by which I mean a less cool place? YES. But either they never answered their goddamn fucking phones, or they were like 15 bus stops from the nearest subway, and you are old and would have been : (

Your drinks are on you, but Robyn will be holding my credit card and buying appetizers for everyone, and if you are like BUT REBECCA, YOU ARE BEING SUED RIGHT NOW, YOU NEED THAT MONEY FOR LAWYERS, well, nobody ever said mama makes good business decisions.

EXCEPT EVERYONE!

Now give us money, and GO SEE YOUR FAVORITE CHICK WHAT IS NOT ME.

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