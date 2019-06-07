Wonkette

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Hesavebread!'s avatar
Hesavebread!
Aug 22, 2023

I’m sure I can find some somewhere. A plain loaf, some butteries and a couple of pies as well?

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Big Blue Blogger's avatar
Big Blue Blogger
Aug 22, 2023

Saw one Ronstadt doppelgänger outside BBar around 3:45, posing for pics. She was wearing black, though, not yellow. Couldn't find the group inside. I probably gave up too easily. Not a total loss: to atone, I set up monthly Wonkette contributions.

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