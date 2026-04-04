Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1d

They assume those rich people will want to use the free service.

Some of them might consider it more prestigious to have nannies, etc.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
1d

Also, too, who is the "they" paying $34 for a burger?

Because, and I cannot stress this point enough, IT IS PROBABLY NOT THE TODDLER. You know, the actual human getting the actual "care" part of the "child care."

Show me a toddler with $60 in lunch money and I'll show that toddler a particularly attractive piece of bark dust the tyke might want to trade for.

Fucking NYTimes.

Reply
Share
6 replies
557 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture