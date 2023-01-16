We've finally settled on a House speaker, and newly elected state officials are sworn in. Now, we're witnessing what Republicans' true priorities are based on their legislative agendas. Let's take a look at the Sunday shows and see what's in store for the next few years!

Classified Documents Aren't Important, Until They Are!

The new chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Republican Rep. James Comer, was on CNN's "State of the Union" to discuss his outrage at President Joe Biden's "mishandling" of classified documents.

Comer, like most conservative politicians and pundits, whined about the supposed "discrepancy" in how the Department of Justice treated Biden and Donald Trump while ignoring the many differences in how these individuals reacted to the situation.

COMER: [...] Why was Mar-a-Lago raided, but the president's home not? [...]

Jake Tapper futilely tried to explain the difference in quantity (Trump had more than 300 documents) and actions (Biden's lawyers immediately notified the National Archives/FBI vs Trump ignoring multiple subpoenas thus necessitating a search warrant). But Comer will surely ignore these facts for political convenience. Tapper played a clip of Comer himself stating that investigating Trump's mishandling of documents would "not be a priority" for House Republicans, revealing the hypocrisy and punctuating the current faux outrage. Comer ranted about what he considered the true scandal.

COMER: My concern is how there's such a discrepancy in how former President Trump was treated by raiding Mar-a-Lago, by getting the security cameras, by taking pictures of documents on the floor, by going through Melania's closet, vs. Joe Biden.

Oh no, NOT MELANIA TRUMP'S CLOSET!! How dare they defile the place where feckless jackets are kept!

Comer was also asked about Republican Rep. Anthony Devolder George Santos's constantly evolving scandals. His answers aren't surprising.

COMER: But, look, George Santos was duly elected by the people, he’s gonna be under strict ethics investigation – not for necessarily for lying but for his campaign finance potential violations so I think that Santos is being examined thoroughly. It’s his decision whether he should resign, it’s not my decision.



It IS literally your decision as the Oversight Committee chair and Congress’s job under the Constitution to determine whether Santos can be kicked out for lying, Comer. Cowardice, protectionism, and McCarthy's desperate need of his vote to become speaker aren't compelling excuses for failing to act.



The 'Critical Race Theory' Strikes Back

Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday" interviewed the new governor of Arkansas and political nepo baby Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

After some light banter about returning to the governor's mansion where her father served, Bream asked about Sanders's very first action as governor — signing an anti-critical race theory executive order. If you're wondering "this again?" that is the correct response. Even Bream had to include Arkansas House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough and Axios pointing out that CRT was not currently taught in Arkansas schools, thus showing clearly this was a solution in search of a problem. But did that stop Sanders from lying about CRT and passing off bullshit? If you remember her time as White House press secretary, you know by her smokey eyes make-up that it definitely did not.

Chuck Mocks Flailing Johnson

On NBC's "Meet The Press," we experienced what happens when an unstoppable force (of mediocrity) meets an immovable object (of stupidity). It was Chuck "Both Sides" Todd vs Ron "America's Dumbest Senator" Johnson.

Even though this isn't their first bout, the "Thrilla In Vanilla" was no less amusing, especially when Johnson was mocked for pretending he cares about Hunter Biden's supposed corruption while ignoring the lucrative deals with the Saudis that Jared Kushner made when he worked in the White House.

JOHNSON: I’m concerned about getting the truth. I don't target individuals, target individuals. I target the truth.



TODD: You don't? You’re targeting Hunter Biden multiple times on this show, senator.



JOHNSON: My concern -- my -- my --



TODD: You're targeting an individual.

When Johnson, outsmarted and outwitted, tried to do the whole "liberal media is biased" talking point, and he got a response not often seen from Chuck Todd

TODD: We're trying to deal with issues and facts. You can go back on your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want. I understand it's part of your identity.

Righteous indignation is a good look for Chuck Todd. Too bad that he'll inevitably return to mediocrity rather than embrace it.

Have a week.

Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?