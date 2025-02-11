We regret to inform you that many of the white conservative people are still upset about Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Now, lest you think they’re being dramatic, remember that many white conservative people are highly uneducated, they don’t understand what they saw on the TV that night, it scared them, Black people scare them, and Black men really scare them.

Also Serena Williams did a funny dance and ain’t none of them never done a dance like that, must be the DEI dance.

Rob Schmitt, a white man pointless and interchangeable enough to be hired as a host on Newsmax, had a funny little rant last night, let us poke him and laugh at him and berate him in front of the girls in his class.

ROB SCHMITT (HOST): Last night's blowout Super Bowl was more of a cultural spectacle than it was an athletic one. The game ended up being a clash between America's fading woke culture and a return to normalcy that Americans have been begging for since the plague of wokeness arrived.

“Americans” haven’t been begging for that. Only the white supremacist ones who are scared to drive into cities unarmed, but that’s Rob Schmitt’s audience.

But woke, of course, is a hard stain to remove. Last night, the NFL gave us unquestionably the worst halftime show we have ever seen. A tiny rapper in bell bottoms,

Marco jeans, Celine by Hedi Slimane, $1,200, they were cute as shit on Kendrick.

who 98% of the country has never heard of,

Pulitzer-winning, 57 Grammy nominations, 22 wins, Oscar-nominated, widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time …

But sure, bud, you did a poll of the constipated white pigfucks standing around the country-style wooden table covered with Crock Pots full of Ro-Tel dip at your Super Bowl party in East Inbred, Mississippi, and 98 percent of the people there hadn’t heard of him. Sounds like science.

was allowed to play most of his largely unknown catalogue

Kendrick Lamar’s catalogue.

for twenty grueling minutes

Thirteen minutes.

in front of the entire world. The whole world just sat and wondered why they were watching this. Who is this? Everybody asked. No matter where you were, nobody had a clue what this was, except maybe a half a percent of the people in this country alone.

A bunch of dumpy, aging caucasian Diabeetus-Americans sitting on Big Lots recliners with yellow Cheet-o fingers whining, “I just can’t understand what these people are saying” are, according to Newsmax, “the entire world” and “the whole world” and “98 percent of the country” and “no matter where you were.”

OK.

Weird how “the whole world” and “98 percent of the country” all screamed “A MINORRRRRRR” (along with everybody in the stadium) when that part came around. Also weird how they all knew to reply with that when people like Matt Gaetz started opening their mouths about it.

Back to the whining:

And for a league so obsessed with diversity as the NFL is, maybe you noticed last night's halftime show was the first ever that we can recall that was fully monochromatic as far as race.

Sounds like somebody wishes those DEI programs didn’t go away. As it is, we’re on the merit system, and there isn’t a white person alive who dances like that.

In true woke fashion, this was done with no apologies whatsoever.

White supremacists like Rob Schmitt prefer their Black people to apologize first before doing anything.

American culture used to not allow such gratuitous racism.

LOL.

Now it applauds it.

Clap clap!

Or at least it did. This is thankfully ending.

It is not ending. Get fucked, Newsmax guy.

For the last several years, this has been applauded by the dumbest people in our society. Moments like this. This was all put together before the election, by the way. Here's a glimpse of last night's halftime show. This is what the NFL put in front of hundreds of millions of people all over the globe.

Yep, it was great!

Let’s watch it again! (You’ll have to click through because “NFL.”)

