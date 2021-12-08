Here's a quick update on a story we've been following the past few weeks.

Emerald Robinson, erstwhile Newsmax White House correspondent, got canned last month for insisting that COVID vaccines are full of DEVIL. Specifically, she was very worried the vaccines contain "Luciferase," some kind of glow-in-the-dark-devil-magic demon sauce that allegedly ... oh fuck it, you don't care. Point is, she not only got canned by Newsmax, but also from Twitter, first temporarily and then permanently, because she wouldn't stop talking about the 5G devil trackers in vaccines.



And now Newsmax has announced Robinson's replacement. It is, at best, a lateral move. Or maybe it's a step down, because it's an ex-Fox News idiot who famously got de-balled by Nancy Pelosi when he was working for Sinclair Broadcasting.

Newsmax on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Fox News reporter James Rosen as the pro-Trump network's new chief White House correspondent, replacing Emerald Robinson, the reporter who pushed a bonkers conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine contains a satanic marker. [...]



“James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. “We are pleased and proud to have him as a key part of our growing news team.”

Haha OK, sounds great.

Newsmax added that the lady with the big news about the Satan trackers is still technically with Newsmax, but only until her contract comes up next month. Everybody say bye, Satan tracker lady!

But anyway, Rosen. As we mentioned, he comes from Sinclair, the wingnut broadcasting conglomerate. But BEFORE THAT ...

Following his exit from Fox News in 2017, it was reportedthat his departure came amid a string of sexual misconduct claims. Besides allegedly groping young female reporters , Rosen was also accused of retaliating against those who rejected his alleged advances.

Wow, Newsmax is just really winning right now! At the same time, it's probably the best potential hire they had available to them.

If Rosen's name is sounding familiar, let Wonkette remind you of the time Nancy Pelosi de-balled him. The year was 2019, and Rosen was attempting to ask Speaker Pelosi questions, like a real journalist. This was leading up to Donald Trump's first impeachment, and Republicans were SO MAD nobody was outing the Ukraine whistleblower so Trump could "confront his accuser." Wonkette explained multiple times that this was NOT A THING. And of course, nobody in their right mind thought that whistleblower would be physically safe, if they were outed so Trump could CONFRONT HIS ACCUSER.

But really, Nancy Pelosi kicked Rosen's ass, starting with when she called him "Mr. Republican Talking Points":

JAMES ROSEN: Why the legal rights of the whistleblower should prevail in this political setting over those of President Trump, who should ordinarily enjoy a right to confront his accuser? NANCY PELOSI: Mr. Republican talking points…I will defend the rights of the whistleblowerpic.twitter.com/Nz1fWegX6C — JM Rieger (@JM Rieger) 1573749058

PELOSI: Well, let me just say this. I will say to you, Mr. Republican Talking Points, what I said to the president of the United States. When you talk about the whistleblower, you're coming into my wheelhouse. I have more experience in intelligence than anybody in the Congress, anybody who has ever served: 25 years on the committee as top Democrat, ex officio, as speaker and leader.



I was there when we wrote the whistleblower laws. The whistleblower is there to speak truth to power and have protection for doing that, and any, any retribution or harm coming to a whistleblower undermines our ability to hear truth about power. So I will defend the rights of the whistleblower vehemently.

After getting de-balled, Rosen got on Twitter to whine about how Pelosi was sooooo mean to him.

The question I asked @SpeakerPelosi Pelosi as a reporter for @WeAreSinclair was fair and respectful. Her reply descended to personal insult without addressing the substance, and was accordingly beneath her office. I later asked @GOPLeader tough questions. It’s called journalism. — James Rosen (@James Rosen) 1573756812

Yeah, this guy's gonna do GREAT up against Jen Psaki.

Congratulations on all your continued successes in the world, Newsmax. A-plus work you're doing. Best wishes!

