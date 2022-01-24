Disgraced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has warned the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack that when Republicans regain the majority they might send them all to jail. It was a very mobbed-up sentiment, and he presumably had his chest puffed out while writing his recent op-ed called "The Wolves Will Become Sheep."

When some people acquire power, they act like wolves. They take whatever savage actions are needed to win and dominate. They turn their opponents and critics into sheep, who learn to be quiet or face vicious attacks and destruction.

The House January 6 Select Committee is merely investigating an attempted coup and violent insurrection. It’s hardly a savage power play, but Gingrich repeated his unhinged threats on Fox News’s "Sunday Morning Futures.”

MORE GINGRICH BEING TERRIBLE: Newt Gingrich Pretty Sure Terry McAuliffe Stole VA Election, Unless Republican Youngkin Wins It

He told Maria Bartiromo: "I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down. And the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep and they’re the ones who are in fact, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they’re breaking.”

A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution. This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels.https: //twitter.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1485313965177589770 … — Liz Cheney (@Liz Cheney) 1642965808

Gingrich doesn’t bother explaining what actual laws the committee has broken. He’s just really into this wolf metaphor. It’s hard to imagine Democrats as ravenous wolves, tormenting innocent MAGA sheep. That requires having never met Democrats or Republicans.

In his op-ed, Gingrich whined that Americans who worked for or supported Donald Trump were facing “financial ruin defending themselves against the committee's attack. The legal costs of fighting subpoenas and the further cost of legal counsel if put under oath by a hostile congressional committee creates a real burden.” As you might recall, Gingrich was both alive and speaker of the House when a special counsel pursued everyone involved in Bill Clinton’s fellatio felonies. Let's borrow Obama's time machine and investigate:

A month before the 1994 elections that made him House speaker, Newt Gingrich summed up in one word the time-tested power that he and his Republican oversight committees would bring to bear on the Clinton administration: subpoena.



And subpoena they did, hauling hundreds of government officials before investigative panels and sending some White House staff members into a two-year-long defensive crouch.



In 1996, Gingrich said Clinton had no grounds to pardon his former business associates convicted in the Whitewater case — one of whom, Susan McDougal, did in fact do jail time for refusing to testify to a grand jury — and yet, surprise, 20 years later, Gingrich suggested Trump preemptively pardon his aides for ethics violations.



MORE GINGRICH BEING TERRIBLE: Newt Gingrich Knows A BS Partisan Impeachment When He Orchestrates One

The House committee didn’t take well to Gingrich’s threats. Liz Cheney tweeted: "A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution. This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels.” Of course, Gingrich was garbage long before Donald Trump was more than a punchline. He doesn’t represent Trump’s corruption of the GOP. He’s what the GOP has been since Senator Jon Ossoff was in kindergarten.



Gingrich accuses the January 6 committee of "running over people’s civil liberties” when it prefers charges against Trump’s stooges who refuse to comply with a legal subpoena. That’s not very wolf-like, as wolves don’t usually go through the stages of the federal criminal process.

“And what they need to understand is on 4 January next year, you’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who have been so tough, and so mean, and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email.”

Unfortunately, that’ll probably happen. It’ll be quite the sideshow. Considering the GOP has no real legislative agenda, it should have oodles of free time for payback.

Democrat Zoe Lofgren, who was elected to Congress during Gingrich’s 1994 “revolution,” told CNN his comments were “just bizarre. I think Newt has really lost it. You know, it leaves me speechless. I mean, unless he is assuming that the government does get overthrown and there's no system of justice."

That’s a safe assumption if voters choose vendettas and score settling over Democratic candidates and actual democracy.

[ Newsweek ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?