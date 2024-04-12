Johnathan Stone’s Facebook

In the vast orchard of MAGA’s creepy, rapey, mean, crazy and rotten apples, the state representative for New Hampshire’s Eighth District and Sullivan County Trump campaign chair is one extra riddled with worms.

Meet Johnathan “Jon” Stone, a former cop force-retired from the Claremont, New Hampshire, police in 2006 after an internal affairs investigation found he had an inappropriate and sexty relationship with a then-15-to-17 year-old girl who was 17 years his junior.

Newly unsealed personnel files show how the very how dare you of being investigated hair-triggered Stone into insane workplace rages where he terrorized cop co-workers for weeks with vivid threats of rape and murder that only stopped when the police union helped him negotiate the “punishment” of retiring early with his personnel file sealed.

And so it would’ve stayed, until reporter Damien Fisher at the New Hampshire Center for Public Journalism finally dragged out the reeking dirty laundry of Stone’s file after four years of legal challenges. The whole report is wild and really worth a read.

One detective matter-of-factly told investigators, “I have heard him say (when he is pissed off) that he is going to go to the Chief’s house and rape his wife. He is going to make the Chief watch. He is going to possibly hurt the Chief while he is there.”

Reported another detective, “If he gets fired, people are afraid he will go postal. He makes me nervous as far as after a confrontation with him, he may try to do something to my wife or family. Generally people think he is crazy and wonder why he is a police officer.” He added that he’d been staying up with a loaded shotgun in case Stone ever came to his house.

Other employees chimed in that he “frequently played with a gun silencer, and he even had a ‘D-Day’ put on the dispatcher center calendar.”

But there is power in a union! A police union, anyway. Stone walked away with no charges, all was hush-hushed. He got a job as a prison guard and spent his extra pension bucks starting a gun shop called Black Ops Arms. And also being a Trump superfan, of course! In 2016 he gifted the Lord Emperor a personally inscribed AR-15, and in 2020 they both ran for office and lost. But Stone tried again in 2022, and won the seat plus scored himself a county chairmanship for the Trumpistan campaign.

Stephen Stepanek, Trump’s New Hampshire campaign chair, claims he knew nothing about Stone’s berserk background. “He’s been a Trump supporter for a long time, and he’s been a state representative, and he had, as far as we were concerned, what looked like a great background.” Great!

Well, it wasn’t actually so great, Steve. Super skeevy, in fact!

Stone met the girl when he responded to her 911 call that her mother was missing and hadn’t come home for the night. Mom ended up being fine and at a friend’s house, but Stone was still so concerned about this not-well-attended-to child that he started calling and texting her constantly, meeting up with her both on and off duty, and hanging around her high school in his cop car to the point other kids were teasing her about it. They were such besties that Stone even once called the girl to come pick him up from a bar because he was too drunk.

Both Stone and the girl told investigators the relationship wasn’t physical, just sexting (blergh), but witnesses said that Stone was making plans to change that and get in her pants soon (blergh blergh). The girl told investigators that she had romantic feelings for Stone, that she’d told him that she loved him, and how he had been talking about taking her to Canada to go to bars when she turned 18 (blergh blergh blergh HORK!). Stone was ordered to not contact her during the investigation, but did it anyway, so deep were his feelings of friendship.

When ratted out to his supervisor, Stone lied that he’d been seeing the girl for years because she was some kind of 21 Jumpstreet high-school drug informant, and he was working on a BIG INVESTIGATION with her, which was of course not even slightly true. LOL.

The police had disciplined Stone before, too, 14(!) times, for stuff like assaulting a mentally disabled man during an arrest and failing to arrest a drunk driver who then almost hit a police cruiser. Police policing the police, going great!

It’s almost like being rapey and assaulty isn’t just a bug of the post-Trump GOP, but fully baked into the rotten-apple pudding.

Some other post-Trump stars of just the New Hampshire GOP: Rep. Robert Fisher of Belknap resigned in 2017 after it was revealed he created the Red Pill Reddit group, which is known for its tips on how to get away with rape. In 2018 Rep. Eric Schleien, who represented Pelham and Hudson, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. There’s former Rep. Frank Sapareto of Derry, who was starring in an adult film production entitled “Cream Pie Apocalypse” and assaulted his filmmaking partner on the set because he was mad he couldn’t get it up. And Rep. Robert Forsythe, who resigned after he was arrested for choking his pregnant partner. Just best people being best!

FWIW, New Hampshire is currently a Republican trifecta of governor and both chambers of the Legislature; in the state House the GOP dominates 201 to 195. In November, all 400 members will be up for re-election. Will Jon Stone resign his seat, or at least his spot on NH’s State House’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee? Or is shame just no longer a thing? We shall see!

