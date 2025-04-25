Wonkette

Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

If deporting people for fishing without a license was in any way normal, half the rednecks I’ve ever met would be learning Spanish the hard way and the rest would be nervous.

Prometheus59650
2h

A little more on the arrested WI Judge, and some good questions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTMLZ2sQ4LQ&ab_channel=Hawk%27sPodcasts%2Fmdg650hawk

So far, it boils down to:

* ICE wanted dude.

* Dude had hearing in judge's court.

* Judge did judge stuff with dude's case, moved on.

* Feds arrest judge because she didn't hold dude for ICE.

So far though, no evidence that ICE identified as ICE, expressed interest in dude, or produced a warrant.

So far, it looks like ICE arrested the judge because she didn't read minds.

